News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-06 15:37:07 -0600') }} football Edit

Commitment analysis: QB Drake Maye flips from Alabama to North Carolina

Drake Maye
Drake Maye (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the Mid-Atlantic Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from NC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Mack Brown is one of the few active head coaches that has won a National Championship and he knows how to build a perennial winner. Getting Rivals250 quarterback Drake Maye to flip from Alabama is a huge step in the right direction. If Sam Howell is the most important recruit of this Mack Brown era at North Carolina, Maye might be the second. One of the hallmarks of a College Football Playoff contender is being able to go from having an elite starting quarterback to another.

CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

HOW IT HAPPENED

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}