Commitment breakdown: Bryson Jennings chooses North Carolina

There are always some prospects that rarely post about their recruitment on social media and don't publicize their plans. Four-star defensive end Bryson Jennings fits that description. The Midlothian (Va.) Clover Hill star and Virginia Tech legacy prospect is an impressive recruit that had offers from ACC, SEC, and Big Ten schools. In June, Jennings named Virginia Tech, Kentucky, North Carolina, Penn State and Virginia as his top five, but he only ended up taking official visits to Blacksburg and Chapel Hill. That visit to North Carolina was enough to put the Tar Heels over the top.



WHAT THE TAR HEELS ARE GETTING

Jennings is a big, physical defensive end with the athleticism to make life hard on offensive linemen. He knows how to use his hands to disengage from offensive linemen and he holds up well at the point of attack. Jennings will get stronger in his lower half and learn to play with better leverage once he gets to the next level. He has a good motor and will run down ball carriers if he doesn't get them in the backfield. Jennings could turn into a major threat as a pass rusher because he can cover a lot of ground at the snap, but he'll need to fine tune his hand techniques.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR NORTH CAROLINA

The Tar Heels are taking a small class this year but adding Jennings is a big deal for Mack Brown and his staff. Solidifying the defensive front has been a major priority in Chapel Hill for years and the addition of Jennings should help. The Tar Heels now hold 10 commitments and four of them are from the state of Virginia. It should also be noted that North Carolina beat Virginia Tech for a Hokies in-state legacy prospect. Jennings gives North Carolina its second commitment from a top 10 player from Virginia. With players like Zach Rice, Andre Greene Jr. and George Pettaway still out there, North Carolina is in position to possibly land half of the top 10 prospects from Virginia.