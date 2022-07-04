Commitment breakdown: North Carolina lands WR Chris Culliver

Wide receiver Chris Culliver named a top seven of N.C. State, North Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, and App State at the end of May but only the Hokies and Tar Heels were able to get the Maiden, N.C. star for official visits in June. That official visit to Chapel Hill was enough for Mack Brown and his staff to convince Culliver to commit to North Carolina.

WHAT THE TAR HEELS ARE GETTING...

At 6-foot-2, 180-pounds, Culliver is a very reliable receiver, especially on routes down the field. He has good quickness off the line of scrimmage and can pull away from defenders in a hurry if they don’t get a hand on him. What stands out the most on film is how quickly Robinson accelerates to top speed. He doesn't have incredible track times but his ability to accelerate so fast makes it hard for defenders to stop him. Culliver had great production as junior, hauling in more than 60 catches for over 1,300 yards and scoring 26 touchdowns. As Culliver enters the college ranks, expect him to develop his route running skills and add more muscle mass to his frame before he sees consistent playing time.

WHY IT'S BIG FOR NORTH CAROLINA...