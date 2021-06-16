Commitment breakdown: Rivals250 DE Beau Atkinson chooses UNC

Beau Atkinson was an early four-star and has lived up to the billing so far. The recruitment of the Raleigh (N.C.) Leesville Road star defensive end started slowly but more and more offers came rolling in as he continued to put up solid game film and excelled on the camp circuit.

The dead period ended with Atkinson taking an unofficial visit to Miami. He followed that up with another unofficial visit to North Carolina and the Tar Heels offered him then. Michigan was the luck team to get Atkinson for his only official visit so far. He had official visits to Virginia and Cal set for later this month but Atkinson instead decided he has seen enough and announced his commitment to North Carolina during Media Day at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge.