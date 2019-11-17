Commits' Playoff Results, Write Ups & Clips
High School football playoffs are here and 23 of North Carolina’s 27 committed prospects were in action this past weekend. Here are their results with some links to stories and highlights about the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news