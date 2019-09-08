Commits' Weekend Results
Here are the results from this weekend of games involving UNC’s committed prospects for the 2020 and 2021 classes:Note: All prospects are 2020 commits with the exception of Dontavius Nash, who is a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news