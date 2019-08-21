Commits' Weekend Schedule
In the first official week of the high school football season, 18 of North Carolina’s 23 class of 2020 pledges are in action this beginning Thursday night. The lone 2021 Commit is off this week. He...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news