News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-12 00:36:06 -0500') }} football Edit

Commits' Weekend Schedule

Nearly all of UNC's committed prospects are in action this weekend and here is their complete schedule.
Nearly all of UNC's committed prospects are in action this weekend and here is their complete schedule. (THI)
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Nearly all of North Carolina’s 23 class of 2020 committed prospects are in action this weekend, an its lone 2021 commit is slated to play.Here is this week’s schedule for UNC’s committed prospects:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}