Compare & Contrast: The Class Of 2022 & UNC's Past Part 1

With 15 commitments in North Carolina’s class of 2022, THI wants to help give a better perspective on the class to Tar Heels fans, so we dove into similarly ranked previous UNC commits.

The process is simple: Starting in 2013, Rivals.com began using a ratings system that grades prospects on potential. A 4-star player whose Rivals rating is 5.8 indicates he is an NFL prospect, but sort of a tweener in that respect. A 5-star player with a 6.1 rating I viewed as a having NFL first-round potential, and so on.