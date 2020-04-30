Comparing UNC's & Future ACC Non-League Schedules
Now that Mack Brown has started making some changes to North Carolina’s future nonconference schedules, THI thought it would be interesting to compare who the Tar Heels are facing outside of the ACC with who the rest of the league’s teams will take on in the next several seasons.
Here are the future non-ACC slates for each ACC team through the 2025 season:
Note: The ACC considers BYU a Power 5 opponents, as it satisfies the league’s mandate for scheduling P5 opponents. Notre Dame is also considered a P5.
Coastal Division
UNC
2020: @ UCF, Vs. Auburn (Atlanta), James Madison, UConn
2021: Georgia State, Wake Forest, @ Notre Dame, Wofford
2022: @ App State, @ Georgia State, ETSU, Notre Dame
2023: Vs. South Carolina (Charlotte), App State, Minnesota, Campbell
2024: @ Minnesota, Charlotte, James Madison, Liberty
2025: @ Charlotte, TCU, @ UCF, TBA
Notes: Eight Power 5 programs; five FCS programs; two neutral site games; seven true road games; one unfilled spot.
Virginia
2020: Vs. Georgia (Atlanta), VMI, UConn, @ Old Dominion
2021: William & Mary, Illinois, @ BYU, Notre Dame
2022: Richmond, @ Illinois, Old Dominion, TBA
2023: William & Mary, BYU, @ Maryland, Liberty
2024: Richmond, Maryland, @ Notre Dame, TBA
2025: @ BYU, TBA, TBA, TBA
Notes: Nine Power 5 programs; five FCS programs; one neutral site; six true road games; five unfilled spots.
Duke
2020: Middle Tenn. State, Elon, Charlotte, @ Notre Dame
2021: @ Charlotte, Northwestern, Kansas, N.C. A&T
2022: Temple, @ Northwestern, @ Kansas, TBA
2023: @ UConn, Northwestern, Notre Dame, TBA
2024: @ Northwestern, UConn, @ Middle Tenn. State, TBA
2025: @ Middle Tenn. State, Illinois, @ Tulane, Liberty
Notes: Nine Power 5 programs; three FCS programs; no neutral sites; nine true road games; three unfilled spots.
Georgia Tech
2020: Gardner-Webb, UCF, Notre Dame, @ Georgia
2021: Northern Illinois, Kennesaw State, @ Notre Dame, Georgia
2022: Western Carolina, Ole Miss, @ UCF, @ Georgia
2023: @ Ole Miss, Bowling Green, Georgia, TBA
2024: Georgia State, Notre Dame, @ Georgia, TBA
2025: @ Colorado, Temple, Georgia, TBA
Notes: 12 Power 5 programs; three FCS programs; no neutral sites; six true road games; 3 unfilled spots.
Virginia Tech
2020: Liberty, Penn State, @ Middle Tenn. State, North Alabama
2021: Middle Tenn. State, @ West Virginia, Richmond, Notre Dame
2022: @ Old Dominion, West Virginia, Wofford, @ Liberty
2023: Old Dominion, Purdue, @ Rutgers, @ Marshall
2024: @ Vanderbilt, Marshall, @ Old Dominion, Rutgers
2025: Vanderbilt, @ Penn State, Old Dominion, James Madison
Notes: 10 Power 5 programs; four FCS programs; no neutral sites; nine true road games.
Miami
2020: Temple, Wagner, UAB, @ Michigan State
2021: Vs. Alabama (Atlanta), App State, Michigan State, Central Conn. State
2022: Southern Miss, @ Texas A&M, TBA, TBA
2023: Miami (Ohio), Texas A&M, @ Temple, TBA
2024: @ Florida, Florida A&M, Ball State, @ Notre Dame
2025: USF, Florida, Notre Dame, TBA
Notes: Nine Power 5 programs; three FCS programs; one neutral site; five true road games; four unfilled spots.
Pittsburgh
2020: Miami (Ohio), @ Marshall, Richmond, Notre Dame
2021: UMass, @ Tennessee, Western Michigan, New Hampshire
2022: West Virginia, Tennessee, @ Western Michigan, Rhode Island
2023: Cincinnati, @ West Virginia, @ Notre Dame, TBA
2024: @ Cincinnati, West Virginia, Youngstown State, TBA
2025: @ West Virginia, Notre Dame, TBA, TBA
Notes: Nine Power 5 programs; four FCS programs; no neutral sites; seven true road games; four unfilled spots.
Atlantic Division
N.C. State
2020: Mississippi State, @ Troy, Delaware, Liberty
2021: USF, @ Mississippi State, Furman, Louisiana Tech
2022: @ ECU, Charleston Southern, Texas Tech, UConn
2023: Cincinnati, VMI, @ UConn, Notre Dame
2024: Western Carolina, Louisiana Tech, @ USF, BYU
2025: ECU, @ Louisiana Tech, Campbell, @ Notre Dame
Notes: Six Power 5 programs; six FCS programs; no neutral sites; seven true road games.
Clemson
2020: Akron, @ Notre Dame, The Citadel, South Carolina
2021: Vs. Georgia (Charlotte), S.C. State, UConn, @ South Carolina
2022: Louisiana Tech, Furman, @ Notre Dame, South Carolina
2023: Wofford, Florida Atlantic, Notre Dame, @ South Carolina
2024: Vs. Georgia (Atlanta), App State, The Citadel, South Carolina
2025: LSU, Troy, Furman, @ South Carolina
Notes: 12 Power 5 programs; six FCS programs; two neutral sites; five true road games.
Syracuse
2020: @ Rutgers, Colgate, @ Western Michigan, Liberty
2021: @ Ohio U, Rutgers, Albany, Liberty
2022: @ UConn, Purdue, Notre Dame, TBA
2023: Western Michigan, @ Purdue, Army, TBA
2024: Ohio U, @ Army, TBA, TBA
2025: UConn, Army, @ Notre Dame, TBA
Notes: Six Power 5 programs; two FCS programs; no neutral sites; seven true road games; five unfilled spots.
Boston College
2020: Ohio U, @ Kansas, Purdue, Holy Cross
2021: @ UMass, @ Temple, Missouri, TBA
2022: Rutgers, Maine, @ UConn, @ Notre Dame
2023: Northern Illinois, Holy Cross, @ Army, UConn
2024: @ Missouri, Michigan State, TBA, TBA
2025: UMass, @ Michigan State, Notre Dame, TBA
Notes: Nine Power 5 programs; three FCS programs; no neutral sites; eight true road games; three unfilled spots.
Florida State
2020: Vs. West Virginia (Atlanta), Samford, @ Boise State, Florida
2021: Notre Dame, Jacksonville State, UMass, @ Florida
2022: Vs. LSU (New Orleans), Louisiana, Florida, TBA
2023: Vs. LSU (Orlando), Southern Miss, @ Florida, TBA
2024: Florida, @ Notre Dame, TBA, TBA
2025: Alabama, @ Florida, TBA, TBA
Notes: 12 Power 5 programs; two FCS programs; three neutral sites; five true road games; six unfilled spots.
Wake Forest
2020: @ Old Dominion, App State, Villanova, Vs. Notre Dame (Charlotte)
2021: Old Dominion, Norfolk State, @ UNC, @ Army
2022: VMI, @ Vanderbilt, Liberty, Army
2023: Elon, Vanderbilt, Air Force, @ Notre Dame
2024: Ole Miss, @ Army, TBA, TBA
2025: @ Liberty, Western Carolina, @ Ole Miss, Army
Notes: Seven Power 5 programs; five FCS programs; one neutral site; seven true road games; two unfilled spots.
Louisville
2020: Murray State, Western Kentucky, @ Notre Dame, Kentucky
2021: Vs. Ole Miss (Atlanta), Eastern Kentucky, UCF, @ Kentucky
2022: @ UCF, USF, James Madison, Kentucky
2023: Murray State, Vs. Indiana (Indianapolis), @ Kentucky, Notre Dame
2024: @ USF, Indiana, VMI, Kentucky
2025: Eastern Kentucky, @ Indiana, Bowling Green, @ Kentucky
Notes: 12 Power 5 programs; six FCS programs; two neutral sites; seven true road games.
