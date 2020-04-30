Now that Mack Brown has started making some changes to North Carolina’s future nonconference schedules, THI thought it would be interesting to compare who the Tar Heels are facing outside of the ACC with who the rest of the league’s teams will take on in the next several seasons. Here are the future non-ACC slates for each ACC team through the 2025 season: Note: The ACC considers BYU a Power 5 opponents, as it satisfies the league’s mandate for scheduling P5 opponents. Notre Dame is also considered a P5.



Coastal Division

UNC 2020: @ UCF, Vs. Auburn (Atlanta), James Madison, UConn 2021: Georgia State, Wake Forest, @ Notre Dame, Wofford 2022: @ App State, @ Georgia State, ETSU, Notre Dame 2023: Vs. South Carolina (Charlotte), App State, Minnesota, Campbell 2024: @ Minnesota, Charlotte, James Madison, Liberty 2025: @ Charlotte, TCU, @ UCF, TBA Notes: Eight Power 5 programs; five FCS programs; two neutral site games; seven true road games; one unfilled spot.

Virginia 2020: Vs. Georgia (Atlanta), VMI, UConn, @ Old Dominion 2021: William & Mary, Illinois, @ BYU, Notre Dame 2022: Richmond, @ Illinois, Old Dominion, TBA 2023: William & Mary, BYU, @ Maryland, Liberty 2024: Richmond, Maryland, @ Notre Dame, TBA 2025: @ BYU, TBA, TBA, TBA Notes: Nine Power 5 programs; five FCS programs; one neutral site; six true road games; five unfilled spots.

Duke 2020: Middle Tenn. State, Elon, Charlotte, @ Notre Dame 2021: @ Charlotte, Northwestern, Kansas, N.C. A&T 2022: Temple, @ Northwestern, @ Kansas, TBA 2023: @ UConn, Northwestern, Notre Dame, TBA 2024: @ Northwestern, UConn, @ Middle Tenn. State, TBA 2025: @ Middle Tenn. State, Illinois, @ Tulane, Liberty Notes: Nine Power 5 programs; three FCS programs; no neutral sites; nine true road games; three unfilled spots.

Georgia Tech 2020: Gardner-Webb, UCF, Notre Dame, @ Georgia 2021: Northern Illinois, Kennesaw State, @ Notre Dame, Georgia 2022: Western Carolina, Ole Miss, @ UCF, @ Georgia 2023: @ Ole Miss, Bowling Green, Georgia, TBA 2024: Georgia State, Notre Dame, @ Georgia, TBA 2025: @ Colorado, Temple, Georgia, TBA Notes: 12 Power 5 programs; three FCS programs; no neutral sites; six true road games; 3 unfilled spots.

Virginia Tech 2020: Liberty, Penn State, @ Middle Tenn. State, North Alabama 2021: Middle Tenn. State, @ West Virginia, Richmond, Notre Dame 2022: @ Old Dominion, West Virginia, Wofford, @ Liberty 2023: Old Dominion, Purdue, @ Rutgers, @ Marshall 2024: @ Vanderbilt, Marshall, @ Old Dominion, Rutgers 2025: Vanderbilt, @ Penn State, Old Dominion, James Madison Notes: 10 Power 5 programs; four FCS programs; no neutral sites; nine true road games.

Miami 2020: Temple, Wagner, UAB, @ Michigan State 2021: Vs. Alabama (Atlanta), App State, Michigan State, Central Conn. State 2022: Southern Miss, @ Texas A&M, TBA, TBA 2023: Miami (Ohio), Texas A&M, @ Temple, TBA 2024: @ Florida, Florida A&M, Ball State, @ Notre Dame 2025: USF, Florida, Notre Dame, TBA Notes: Nine Power 5 programs; three FCS programs; one neutral site; five true road games; four unfilled spots.

Pittsburgh 2020: Miami (Ohio), @ Marshall, Richmond, Notre Dame 2021: UMass, @ Tennessee, Western Michigan, New Hampshire 2022: West Virginia, Tennessee, @ Western Michigan, Rhode Island 2023: Cincinnati, @ West Virginia, @ Notre Dame, TBA 2024: @ Cincinnati, West Virginia, Youngstown State, TBA 2025: @ West Virginia, Notre Dame, TBA, TBA Notes: Nine Power 5 programs; four FCS programs; no neutral sites; seven true road games; four unfilled spots.



Atlantic Division

N.C. State 2020: Mississippi State, @ Troy, Delaware, Liberty 2021: USF, @ Mississippi State, Furman, Louisiana Tech 2022: @ ECU, Charleston Southern, Texas Tech, UConn 2023: Cincinnati, VMI, @ UConn, Notre Dame 2024: Western Carolina, Louisiana Tech, @ USF, BYU 2025: ECU, @ Louisiana Tech, Campbell, @ Notre Dame Notes: Six Power 5 programs; six FCS programs; no neutral sites; seven true road games.

Clemson 2020: Akron, @ Notre Dame, The Citadel, South Carolina 2021: Vs. Georgia (Charlotte), S.C. State, UConn, @ South Carolina 2022: Louisiana Tech, Furman, @ Notre Dame, South Carolina 2023: Wofford, Florida Atlantic, Notre Dame, @ South Carolina 2024: Vs. Georgia (Atlanta), App State, The Citadel, South Carolina 2025: LSU, Troy, Furman, @ South Carolina Notes: 12 Power 5 programs; six FCS programs; two neutral sites; five true road games.

Syracuse 2020: @ Rutgers, Colgate, @ Western Michigan, Liberty 2021: @ Ohio U, Rutgers, Albany, Liberty 2022: @ UConn, Purdue, Notre Dame, TBA 2023: Western Michigan, @ Purdue, Army, TBA 2024: Ohio U, @ Army, TBA, TBA 2025: UConn, Army, @ Notre Dame, TBA Notes: Six Power 5 programs; two FCS programs; no neutral sites; seven true road games; five unfilled spots.

Boston College 2020: Ohio U, @ Kansas, Purdue, Holy Cross 2021: @ UMass, @ Temple, Missouri, TBA 2022: Rutgers, Maine, @ UConn, @ Notre Dame 2023: Northern Illinois, Holy Cross, @ Army, UConn 2024: @ Missouri, Michigan State, TBA, TBA 2025: UMass, @ Michigan State, Notre Dame, TBA Notes: Nine Power 5 programs; three FCS programs; no neutral sites; eight true road games; three unfilled spots.

Florida State 2020: Vs. West Virginia (Atlanta), Samford, @ Boise State, Florida 2021: Notre Dame, Jacksonville State, UMass, @ Florida 2022: Vs. LSU (New Orleans), Louisiana, Florida, TBA 2023: Vs. LSU (Orlando), Southern Miss, @ Florida, TBA 2024: Florida, @ Notre Dame, TBA, TBA 2025: Alabama, @ Florida, TBA, TBA Notes: 12 Power 5 programs; two FCS programs; three neutral sites; five true road games; six unfilled spots.

Wake Forest 2020: @ Old Dominion, App State, Villanova, Vs. Notre Dame (Charlotte) 2021: Old Dominion, Norfolk State, @ UNC, @ Army 2022: VMI, @ Vanderbilt, Liberty, Army 2023: Elon, Vanderbilt, Air Force, @ Notre Dame 2024: Ole Miss, @ Army, TBA, TBA 2025: @ Liberty, Western Carolina, @ Ole Miss, Army Notes: Seven Power 5 programs; five FCS programs; one neutral site; seven true road games; two unfilled spots.

Louisville 2020: Murray State, Western Kentucky, @ Notre Dame, Kentucky 2021: Vs. Ole Miss (Atlanta), Eastern Kentucky, UCF, @ Kentucky 2022: @ UCF, USF, James Madison, Kentucky 2023: Murray State, Vs. Indiana (Indianapolis), @ Kentucky, Notre Dame 2024: @ USF, Indiana, VMI, Kentucky 2025: Eastern Kentucky, @ Indiana, Bowling Green, @ Kentucky Notes: 12 Power 5 programs; six FCS programs; two neutral sites; seven true road games.



