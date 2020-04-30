News More News
Comparing UNC's & Future ACC Non-League Schedules

Now that Mack Brown has started making some changes to North Carolina’s future nonconference schedules, THI thought it would be interesting to compare who the Tar Heels are facing outside of the ACC with who the rest of the league’s teams will take on in the next several seasons.

Here are the future non-ACC slates for each ACC team through the 2025 season:

Note: The ACC considers BYU a Power 5 opponents, as it satisfies the league’s mandate for scheduling P5 opponents. Notre Dame is also considered a P5.


Coastal Division

UNC

2020: @ UCF, Vs. Auburn (Atlanta), James Madison, UConn

2021: Georgia State, Wake Forest, @ Notre Dame, Wofford

2022: @ App State, @ Georgia State, ETSU, Notre Dame

2023: Vs. South Carolina (Charlotte), App State, Minnesota, Campbell

2024: @ Minnesota, Charlotte, James Madison, Liberty

2025: @ Charlotte, TCU, @ UCF, TBA

Notes: Eight Power 5 programs; five FCS programs; two neutral site games; seven true road games; one unfilled spot.


Virginia

2020: Vs. Georgia (Atlanta), VMI, UConn, @ Old Dominion

2021: William & Mary, Illinois, @ BYU, Notre Dame

2022: Richmond, @ Illinois, Old Dominion, TBA

2023: William & Mary, BYU, @ Maryland, Liberty

2024: Richmond, Maryland, @ Notre Dame, TBA

2025: @ BYU, TBA, TBA, TBA

Notes: Nine Power 5 programs; five FCS programs; one neutral site; six true road games; five unfilled spots.


Duke

2020: Middle Tenn. State, Elon, Charlotte, @ Notre Dame

2021: @ Charlotte, Northwestern, Kansas, N.C. A&T

2022: Temple, @ Northwestern, @ Kansas, TBA

2023: @ UConn, Northwestern, Notre Dame, TBA

2024: @ Northwestern, UConn, @ Middle Tenn. State, TBA

2025: @ Middle Tenn. State, Illinois, @ Tulane, Liberty

Notes: Nine Power 5 programs; three FCS programs; no neutral sites; nine true road games; three unfilled spots.


Georgia Tech

2020: Gardner-Webb, UCF, Notre Dame, @ Georgia

2021: Northern Illinois, Kennesaw State, @ Notre Dame, Georgia

2022: Western Carolina, Ole Miss, @ UCF, @ Georgia

2023: @ Ole Miss, Bowling Green, Georgia, TBA

2024: Georgia State, Notre Dame, @ Georgia, TBA

2025: @ Colorado, Temple, Georgia, TBA

Notes: 12 Power 5 programs; three FCS programs; no neutral sites; six true road games; 3 unfilled spots.


Virginia Tech

2020: Liberty, Penn State, @ Middle Tenn. State, North Alabama

2021: Middle Tenn. State, @ West Virginia, Richmond, Notre Dame

2022: @ Old Dominion, West Virginia, Wofford, @ Liberty

2023: Old Dominion, Purdue, @ Rutgers, @ Marshall

2024: @ Vanderbilt, Marshall, @ Old Dominion, Rutgers

2025: Vanderbilt, @ Penn State, Old Dominion, James Madison

Notes: 10 Power 5 programs; four FCS programs; no neutral sites; nine true road games.


Miami

2020: Temple, Wagner, UAB, @ Michigan State

2021: Vs. Alabama (Atlanta), App State, Michigan State, Central Conn. State

2022: Southern Miss, @ Texas A&M, TBA, TBA

2023: Miami (Ohio), Texas A&M, @ Temple, TBA

2024: @ Florida, Florida A&M, Ball State, @ Notre Dame

2025: USF, Florida, Notre Dame, TBA

Notes: Nine Power 5 programs; three FCS programs; one neutral site; five true road games; four unfilled spots.


Pittsburgh

2020: Miami (Ohio), @ Marshall, Richmond, Notre Dame

2021: UMass, @ Tennessee, Western Michigan, New Hampshire

2022: West Virginia, Tennessee, @ Western Michigan, Rhode Island

2023: Cincinnati, @ West Virginia, @ Notre Dame, TBA

2024: @ Cincinnati, West Virginia, Youngstown State, TBA

2025: @ West Virginia, Notre Dame, TBA, TBA

Notes: Nine Power 5 programs; four FCS programs; no neutral sites; seven true road games; four unfilled spots.


Atlantic Division

N.C. State

2020: Mississippi State, @ Troy, Delaware, Liberty

2021: USF, @ Mississippi State, Furman, Louisiana Tech

2022: @ ECU, Charleston Southern, Texas Tech, UConn

2023: Cincinnati, VMI, @ UConn, Notre Dame

2024: Western Carolina, Louisiana Tech, @ USF, BYU

2025: ECU, @ Louisiana Tech, Campbell, @ Notre Dame

Notes: Six Power 5 programs; six FCS programs; no neutral sites; seven true road games.


Clemson

2020: Akron, @ Notre Dame, The Citadel, South Carolina

2021: Vs. Georgia (Charlotte), S.C. State, UConn, @ South Carolina

2022: Louisiana Tech, Furman, @ Notre Dame, South Carolina

2023: Wofford, Florida Atlantic, Notre Dame, @ South Carolina

2024: Vs. Georgia (Atlanta), App State, The Citadel, South Carolina

2025: LSU, Troy, Furman, @ South Carolina

Notes: 12 Power 5 programs; six FCS programs; two neutral sites; five true road games.


Syracuse

2020: @ Rutgers, Colgate, @ Western Michigan, Liberty

2021: @ Ohio U, Rutgers, Albany, Liberty

2022: @ UConn, Purdue, Notre Dame, TBA

2023: Western Michigan, @ Purdue, Army, TBA

2024: Ohio U, @ Army, TBA, TBA

2025: UConn, Army, @ Notre Dame, TBA

Notes: Six Power 5 programs; two FCS programs; no neutral sites; seven true road games; five unfilled spots.


Boston College

2020: Ohio U, @ Kansas, Purdue, Holy Cross

2021: @ UMass, @ Temple, Missouri, TBA

2022: Rutgers, Maine, @ UConn, @ Notre Dame

2023: Northern Illinois, Holy Cross, @ Army, UConn

2024: @ Missouri, Michigan State, TBA, TBA

2025: UMass, @ Michigan State, Notre Dame, TBA

Notes: Nine Power 5 programs; three FCS programs; no neutral sites; eight true road games; three unfilled spots.


Florida State

2020: Vs. West Virginia (Atlanta), Samford, @ Boise State, Florida

2021: Notre Dame, Jacksonville State, UMass, @ Florida

2022: Vs. LSU (New Orleans), Louisiana, Florida, TBA

2023: Vs. LSU (Orlando), Southern Miss, @ Florida, TBA

2024: Florida, @ Notre Dame, TBA, TBA

2025: Alabama, @ Florida, TBA, TBA

Notes: 12 Power 5 programs; two FCS programs; three neutral sites; five true road games; six unfilled spots.


Wake Forest

2020: @ Old Dominion, App State, Villanova, Vs. Notre Dame (Charlotte)

2021: Old Dominion, Norfolk State, @ UNC, @ Army

2022: VMI, @ Vanderbilt, Liberty, Army

2023: Elon, Vanderbilt, Air Force, @ Notre Dame

2024: Ole Miss, @ Army, TBA, TBA

2025: @ Liberty, Western Carolina, @ Ole Miss, Army

Notes: Seven Power 5 programs; five FCS programs; one neutral site; seven true road games; two unfilled spots.


Louisville

2020: Murray State, Western Kentucky, @ Notre Dame, Kentucky

2021: Vs. Ole Miss (Atlanta), Eastern Kentucky, UCF, @ Kentucky

2022: @ UCF, USF, James Madison, Kentucky

2023: Murray State, Vs. Indiana (Indianapolis), @ Kentucky, Notre Dame

2024: @ USF, Indiana, VMI, Kentucky

2025: Eastern Kentucky, @ Indiana, Bowling Green, @ Kentucky

Notes: 12 Power 5 programs; six FCS programs; two neutral sites; seven true road games.


THI's Take

To say Mack Brown’s staff is off to an outstanding start with this recruiting class would be an understatement, but it is. The No. 3 class in the nation is truly remarkable after just one season under the new regime and only a 7-6 season to show for it.

But the staff has done an incredible job of selling the big picture to these kids and that not all 7-6 records look alike. The Tar Heels were extremely competitive losing those six games by a combined total of 24 points, but it goes much deeper than that. And even deeper than the obvious expectations heading into this coming season.

Brown and his staff are building a fence around the state and are crushing it. Their in-state rivals are well behind in the rearview mirror and the Heels are competing with the nation’s top programs for kids. And it’s only going to get better.

So when looking at who the Tar Heels will play over the next six years, the slate is demanding enough most sesaons and could stand an upgrade or two in a few others because the program should have the full foundation to handle more challenges in the coming years.


