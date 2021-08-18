Complete Schedules For Every UNC Football Commit
The high school football season begins this week, and THI will follow North Carolina’s committed players throughout their seasons.
UNC has 12 commitments for the class of 2022 and one for the class of 2023, and as more kids commit we will add them to our weekly list of scheduled games and results.
To get you prepared for the season, here are the complete schedule of all 13 committed future Tar Heels, but first we highlight some notable games:
Class of 2023 quarterback commit Tad Hudson and his Hough High teammates will kickoff the first game in North Carolina on Thursday August 19 in Charlotte. The Huskies will take on powerhouse Myers Park at Memorial Stadium in the Charlotte Kickoff Classic.
On August 20, Omarion Hampton will return to action after having his Junior spring season cut short. The four-star is 100-percent healthy as the Rams host Cary High. The next week, the Rams will face JH Rose High, who will feature NC State commit running back Michael Allen.
Beau Atkinson and the Leesville Road Pride play a tough schedule that will feature games again tough teams of Wake Forest and Cardinal Gibbons.
Tychaun Chapman has transferred from Princess Anne High to Landstown High in Virginia Beach, VA. Those two schools will battle it out on October 29. The next week, he will face another Tar Heel commit Tayon Holloway from Green Run High.
Conner Harrell and his Thompson High teammates will try to defend their Alabama 7A title this season. One of their biggest games will be against big-time Hoover High on October 22.
Trevyon Green and his Life Christian Academy teammates will be playing a national schedule with teams from all over the country. They started last week with a 30-13 win over Miami (FL) International.
Class of 2022
August 21 - @ Lowndes HS
August 27 - @ Pope HS
September 3 - @ Brookwood HS
September 10 – WEST FORSYTH HS
September 17 – open
September 24 – ROSWELL HS
October 1 – open
October 8 - @ Hillgrove HS
October 15 – NORTH COBB HS
October 22 - @ North Paulding HS
October 29 – HARRISON HS
November 5 – MARIETTA HS
August 20 - @ Wakefield HS
August 27 – PANTHER CREEK HS
September 2 – NEW HANOVER HS
September 10 - @ Southern Durham HS
September 17 – Wake Forest HS (location TBD)
September 24 - open
October 1 - @ Broughton HS
October 8 - @ Cardinal Gibbons HS
October 15 – ATHENS DRIVE HS
October 22 - @ Sanderson HS
October 29 – ENLOE HS
August 20 - @ York HS
August 27 – SPARTANBURG HS
September 3 - @ Greenville HS
September 10 – WADE HAMPTON HS
September 17 – CAROLINA ACADEMY
September 24 – BOILING SPRINGS HS
October 1 – HILLCREST HS
October 8 - @ T.L. Hanna HS
October 15 – open
October 22 – WOODMONT HS
October 29 - @ J.L. Mann HS
August 20 - open
August 27 – SALEM HS
September 2 - @ Tallwood HS
September 10 – OCEAN LAKES HS
September 17 - @ Kempsville HS
September 24 – BAYSIDE HS
October 1 - @ First Colonial HS
October 8 – COX HS
October 15 - @ Kellam HS
October 22 - open
October 29 - @ Princess Anne HS
November 6 – GREEN RUN HS
August 20 - open
August 27 – open
September 3 – LIBERTYVILLE HS
September 10 – PALANTINE HS
September 17 - @ Fremd HS
September 24 – NEW TRIER HS
October 1 - @ Niles West HS
October 8 – GLENBROOK NORTH HS
October 15 – MAINE SOUTH HS
October 22 - @ Glenbrook South HS
October 29 - open
November 5 - open
August 13 – Life Christian 30, Miami International (FL) 13 (@ Virginia Union)
August 21 – Godby HS (FL) (TBD)
August 27 - TBD
September 2 - @ Milton HS (GA)
September 10 - @ Ravenwood HS (TN)
September 18 - @ St. John’s HS (DC)
September 24 - open
October 1 - open
October 8 - open
October 15 – St. Frances Academy (MD) (TBD)
October 22 – Rock Creek Christian Academy (MD) (TBD)
October 29 – BISHOP SYCAMORE HS (OH) (TBD)
November 5 – FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY (DC) (TBD)
August 20 – CARY HS
August 27 - @ JH Rose HS
September 3 – D.H. CONLEY HS
September 10 – SOUTH CENTRAL HS
September 17 – CORINTH HOLDER HS
September 24 - @ South Garner HS
October 1 – FUQUAY-VARINA HS
October 8 - open
October 15 - @ Southeast Raleigh HS
October 22 – GARNER HS
October 29 - @ Clayton HS
August 20 - @ Kings Mountain HS
August 27 - @ A.C. Reynolds HS
September 3 – CREST HS
September 10 – HIBRITEN HS
September 17 – CHERRYVILLE HS
September 24 - @ Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy
October 1 - @ Highland Tech
October 8 - open
October 15 - BESSEMER CITY HS
October 22 - @ East Gaston HS
October 29 – BURNS HS
August 20 - @ Oxford HS
August 27 – SPARKMAN HS
September 3 - @ Tuscaloosa County HS
September 10 – SPAIN PARK HS
September 17 – HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE HS
September 24 - @ Mountain Brook HS
October 1 - @ Vestavia Hills HS
October 8 – GADSDEN CITY HS
October 15 – OAK MOUNTAIN HS
October 22 - @ Hoover HS
October 29 - open
August 20 - open
August 27 – TALLWOOD HS
September 3 - open
September 10 – KEMPSVILLE HS
September 17 - @ Salem HS
September 24 – FIRST COLONIAL HS
October 1 - @ Ocean Lakes HS
October 8 – KELLAM HS
October 15 - @ Bayside HS
October 22- PRINCESS ANNE HS
October 29 - @ Cox HS
November 6 - @ Landstown HS
August 20 - open
August 27 - open
September 2 - @ Matoaca HS
September 10 - @ Midlothian HS
September 17 – COSBY HS
September 24 - @ Huguenot HS
October 1 – MANCHESTER HS
October 8 – WYTHE HS
October 15 – POWHATAN HS
October 22 - @ James River HS
October 29 - @ Monacan HS
November 5 – BIRD HS
August 20 - open
August 27 - @ Northampton HS
September 4 – WHITEHALL HS
September 10 - @ Pocono Mountain West HS
September 18 – NAZARETH AREA HS
September 24 – LIBERTY HS
October 1 - @ Emmaus HS
October 9 – EASTON AREA HS
October 15 - @ Parkland HS
October 23 – FREEDOM HS
October 29 - @ Allentown Central Catholic HS
Class of 2023
August 19 – Myers Park HS (Memorial Stadium)
August 27 - @ Mooresville HS
September 3 - open
September 10 - @ Cox Mill HS
September 17 - @ North Mecklenburg HS
September 24 – CHAMBERS HS
October 1 - @ West Mecklenburg HS
October 8 – WEST CHARLOTTE HS
October 15 - @ Mallard Creek HS
October 22 – WEST CABARRUS HS
October 29 – HOPEWELL HS
Deana’s Take: Hopefully, there will be a lot of pigskin football fever in the air. Several of the players will be starting their seasons this week. There will be some great matchups as the season progresses and we will keep everyone up-to-date on the future Heels.