Complete Schedules For Every UNC Football Commit

The high school football season begins this week, and THI will follow North Carolina’s committed players throughout their seasons. UNC has 12 commitments for the class of 2022 and one for the class of 2023, and as more kids commit we will add them to our weekly list of scheduled games and results. To get you prepared for the season, here are the complete schedule of all 13 committed future Tar Heels, but first we highlight some notable games:

Class of 2023 quarterback commit Tad Hudson and his Hough High teammates will kickoff the first game in North Carolina on Thursday August 19 in Charlotte. The Huskies will take on powerhouse Myers Park at Memorial Stadium in the Charlotte Kickoff Classic. On August 20, Omarion Hampton will return to action after having his Junior spring season cut short. The four-star is 100-percent healthy as the Rams host Cary High. The next week, the Rams will face JH Rose High, who will feature NC State commit running back Michael Allen. Beau Atkinson and the Leesville Road Pride play a tough schedule that will feature games again tough teams of Wake Forest and Cardinal Gibbons. Tychaun Chapman has transferred from Princess Anne High to Landstown High in Virginia Beach, VA. Those two schools will battle it out on October 29. The next week, he will face another Tar Heel commit Tayon Holloway from Green Run High. Conner Harrell and his Thompson High teammates will try to defend their Alabama 7A title this season. One of their biggest games will be against big-time Hoover High on October 22. Trevyon Green and his Life Christian Academy teammates will be playing a national schedule with teams from all over the country. They started last week with a 30-13 win over Miami (FL) International.

Class of 2022

August 21 - @ Lowndes HS August 27 - @ Pope HS September 3 - @ Brookwood HS September 10 – WEST FORSYTH HS September 17 – open September 24 – ROSWELL HS October 1 – open October 8 - @ Hillgrove HS October 15 – NORTH COBB HS October 22 - @ North Paulding HS October 29 – HARRISON HS November 5 – MARIETTA HS

August 20 - @ Wakefield HS August 27 – PANTHER CREEK HS September 2 – NEW HANOVER HS September 10 - @ Southern Durham HS September 17 – Wake Forest HS (location TBD) September 24 - open October 1 - @ Broughton HS October 8 - @ Cardinal Gibbons HS October 15 – ATHENS DRIVE HS October 22 - @ Sanderson HS October 29 – ENLOE HS

August 20 - @ York HS August 27 – SPARTANBURG HS September 3 - @ Greenville HS September 10 – WADE HAMPTON HS September 17 – CAROLINA ACADEMY September 24 – BOILING SPRINGS HS October 1 – HILLCREST HS October 8 - @ T.L. Hanna HS October 15 – open October 22 – WOODMONT HS October 29 - @ J.L. Mann HS

August 20 - open August 27 – SALEM HS September 2 - @ Tallwood HS September 10 – OCEAN LAKES HS September 17 - @ Kempsville HS September 24 – BAYSIDE HS October 1 - @ First Colonial HS October 8 – COX HS October 15 - @ Kellam HS October 22 - open October 29 - @ Princess Anne HS November 6 – GREEN RUN HS

August 20 - open August 27 – open September 3 – LIBERTYVILLE HS September 10 – PALANTINE HS September 17 - @ Fremd HS September 24 – NEW TRIER HS October 1 - @ Niles West HS October 8 – GLENBROOK NORTH HS October 15 – MAINE SOUTH HS October 22 - @ Glenbrook South HS October 29 - open November 5 - open

August 13 – Life Christian 30, Miami International (FL) 13 (@ Virginia Union) August 21 – Godby HS (FL) (TBD) August 27 - TBD September 2 - @ Milton HS (GA) September 10 - @ Ravenwood HS (TN) September 18 - @ St. John’s HS (DC) September 24 - open October 1 - open October 8 - open October 15 – St. Frances Academy (MD) (TBD) October 22 – Rock Creek Christian Academy (MD) (TBD) October 29 – BISHOP SYCAMORE HS (OH) (TBD) November 5 – FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY (DC) (TBD)

August 20 – CARY HS August 27 - @ JH Rose HS September 3 – D.H. CONLEY HS September 10 – SOUTH CENTRAL HS September 17 – CORINTH HOLDER HS September 24 - @ South Garner HS October 1 – FUQUAY-VARINA HS October 8 - open October 15 - @ Southeast Raleigh HS October 22 – GARNER HS October 29 - @ Clayton HS

August 20 - @ Kings Mountain HS August 27 - @ A.C. Reynolds HS September 3 – CREST HS September 10 – HIBRITEN HS September 17 – CHERRYVILLE HS September 24 - @ Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy October 1 - @ Highland Tech October 8 - open October 15 - BESSEMER CITY HS October 22 - @ East Gaston HS October 29 – BURNS HS

August 20 - @ Oxford HS August 27 – SPARKMAN HS September 3 - @ Tuscaloosa County HS September 10 – SPAIN PARK HS September 17 – HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE HS September 24 - @ Mountain Brook HS October 1 - @ Vestavia Hills HS October 8 – GADSDEN CITY HS October 15 – OAK MOUNTAIN HS October 22 - @ Hoover HS October 29 - open

August 20 - open August 27 – TALLWOOD HS September 3 - open September 10 – KEMPSVILLE HS September 17 - @ Salem HS September 24 – FIRST COLONIAL HS October 1 - @ Ocean Lakes HS October 8 – KELLAM HS October 15 - @ Bayside HS October 22- PRINCESS ANNE HS October 29 - @ Cox HS November 6 - @ Landstown HS

August 20 - open August 27 - open September 2 - @ Matoaca HS September 10 - @ Midlothian HS September 17 – COSBY HS September 24 - @ Huguenot HS October 1 – MANCHESTER HS October 8 – WYTHE HS October 15 – POWHATAN HS October 22 - @ James River HS October 29 - @ Monacan HS November 5 – BIRD HS

August 20 - open August 27 - @ Northampton HS September 4 – WHITEHALL HS September 10 - @ Pocono Mountain West HS September 18 – NAZARETH AREA HS September 24 – LIBERTY HS October 1 - @ Emmaus HS October 9 – EASTON AREA HS October 15 - @ Parkland HS October 23 – FREEDOM HS October 29 - @ Allentown Central Catholic HS

Class of 2023

August 19 – Myers Park HS (Memorial Stadium) August 27 - @ Mooresville HS September 3 - open September 10 - @ Cox Mill HS September 17 - @ North Mecklenburg HS September 24 – CHAMBERS HS October 1 - @ West Mecklenburg HS October 8 – WEST CHARLOTTE HS October 15 - @ Mallard Creek HS October 22 – WEST CABARRUS HS October 29 – HOPEWELL HS