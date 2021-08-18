 TarHeelIllustrated - Complete Schedules For Every UNC Football Commit
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-18 08:58:42 -0500') }} football Edit

Complete Schedules For Every UNC Football Commit

Shelby High School will be one of the sites THI pays attention to this fall as the prep season is about to kick off.
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

The high school football season begins this week, and THI will follow North Carolina’s committed players throughout their seasons.

UNC has 12 commitments for the class of 2022 and one for the class of 2023, and as more kids commit we will add them to our weekly list of scheduled games and results.

To get you prepared for the season, here are the complete schedule of all 13 committed future Tar Heels, but first we highlight some notable games:

Class of 2023 quarterback commit Tad Hudson and his Hough High teammates will kickoff the first game in North Carolina on Thursday August 19 in Charlotte. The Huskies will take on powerhouse Myers Park at Memorial Stadium in the Charlotte Kickoff Classic.

On August 20, Omarion Hampton will return to action after having his Junior spring season cut short. The four-star is 100-percent healthy as the Rams host Cary High. The next week, the Rams will face JH Rose High, who will feature NC State commit running back Michael Allen.

Beau Atkinson and the Leesville Road Pride play a tough schedule that will feature games again tough teams of Wake Forest and Cardinal Gibbons.

Tychaun Chapman has transferred from Princess Anne High to Landstown High in Virginia Beach, VA. Those two schools will battle it out on October 29. The next week, he will face another Tar Heel commit Tayon Holloway from Green Run High.

Conner Harrell and his Thompson High teammates will try to defend their Alabama 7A title this season. One of their biggest games will be against big-time Hoover High on October 22.

Trevyon Green and his Life Christian Academy teammates will be playing a national schedule with teams from all over the country. They started last week with a 30-13 win over Miami (FL) International.

Class of 2022

August 21 - @ Lowndes HS

August 27 - @ Pope HS

September 3 - @ Brookwood HS

September 10 – WEST FORSYTH HS

September 17 – open

September 24 – ROSWELL HS

October 1 – open

October 8 - @ Hillgrove HS

October 15 – NORTH COBB HS

October 22 - @ North Paulding HS

October 29 – HARRISON HS

November 5 – MARIETTA HS

August 20 - @ Wakefield HS

August 27 – PANTHER CREEK HS

September 2 – NEW HANOVER HS

September 10 - @ Southern Durham HS

September 17 – Wake Forest HS (location TBD)

September 24 - open

October 1 - @ Broughton HS

October 8 - @ Cardinal Gibbons HS

October 15 – ATHENS DRIVE HS

October 22 - @ Sanderson HS

October 29 – ENLOE HS

August 20 - @ York HS

August 27 – SPARTANBURG HS

September 3 - @ Greenville HS

September 10 – WADE HAMPTON HS

September 17 – CAROLINA ACADEMY

September 24 – BOILING SPRINGS HS

October 1 – HILLCREST HS

October 8 - @ T.L. Hanna HS

October 15 – open

October 22 – WOODMONT HS

October 29 - @ J.L. Mann HS

August 20 - open

August 27 – SALEM HS

September 2 - @ Tallwood HS

September 10 – OCEAN LAKES HS

September 17 - @ Kempsville HS

September 24 – BAYSIDE HS

October 1 - @ First Colonial HS

October 8 – COX HS

October 15 - @ Kellam HS

October 22 - open

October 29 - @ Princess Anne HS

November 6 – GREEN RUN HS

August 20 - open

August 27 – open

September 3 – LIBERTYVILLE HS

September 10 – PALANTINE HS

September 17 - @ Fremd HS

September 24 – NEW TRIER HS

October 1 - @ Niles West HS

October 8 – GLENBROOK NORTH HS

October 15 – MAINE SOUTH HS

October 22 - @ Glenbrook South HS

October 29 - open

November 5 - open

August 13 – Life Christian 30, Miami International (FL) 13 (@ Virginia Union)

August 21 – Godby HS (FL) (TBD)

August 27 - TBD

September 2 - @ Milton HS (GA)

September 10 - @ Ravenwood HS (TN)

September 18 - @ St. John’s HS (DC)

September 24 - open

October 1 - open

October 8 - open

October 15 – St. Frances Academy (MD) (TBD)

October 22 – Rock Creek Christian Academy (MD) (TBD)

October 29 – BISHOP SYCAMORE HS (OH) (TBD)

November 5 – FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY (DC) (TBD)

August 20 – CARY HS

August 27 - @ JH Rose HS

September 3 – D.H. CONLEY HS

September 10 – SOUTH CENTRAL HS

September 17 – CORINTH HOLDER HS

September 24 - @ South Garner HS

October 1 – FUQUAY-VARINA HS

October 8 - open

October 15 - @ Southeast Raleigh HS

October 22 – GARNER HS

October 29 - @ Clayton HS

August 20 - @ Kings Mountain HS

August 27 - @ A.C. Reynolds HS

September 3 – CREST HS

September 10 – HIBRITEN HS

September 17 – CHERRYVILLE HS

September 24 - @ Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

October 1 - @ Highland Tech

October 8 - open

October 15 - BESSEMER CITY HS

October 22 - @ East Gaston HS

October 29 – BURNS HS

August 20 - @ Oxford HS

August 27 – SPARKMAN HS

September 3 - @ Tuscaloosa County HS

September 10 – SPAIN PARK HS

September 17 – HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE HS

September 24 - @ Mountain Brook HS

October 1 - @ Vestavia Hills HS

October 8 – GADSDEN CITY HS

October 15 – OAK MOUNTAIN HS

October 22 - @ Hoover HS

October 29 - open

August 20 - open

August 27 – TALLWOOD HS

September 3 - open

September 10 – KEMPSVILLE HS

September 17 - @ Salem HS

September 24 – FIRST COLONIAL HS

October 1 - @ Ocean Lakes HS

October 8 – KELLAM HS

October 15 - @ Bayside HS

October 22- PRINCESS ANNE HS

October 29 - @ Cox HS

November 6 - @ Landstown HS

August 20 - open

August 27 - open

September 2 - @ Matoaca HS

September 10 - @ Midlothian HS

September 17 – COSBY HS

September 24 - @ Huguenot HS

October 1 – MANCHESTER HS

October 8 – WYTHE HS

October 15 – POWHATAN HS

October 22 - @ James River HS

October 29 - @ Monacan HS

November 5 – BIRD HS

August 20 - open

August 27 - @ Northampton HS

September 4 – WHITEHALL HS

September 10 - @ Pocono Mountain West HS

September 18 – NAZARETH AREA HS

September 24 – LIBERTY HS

October 1 - @ Emmaus HS

October 9 – EASTON AREA HS

October 15 - @ Parkland HS

October 23 – FREEDOM HS

October 29 - @ Allentown Central Catholic HS

Class of 2023

August 19 – Myers Park HS (Memorial Stadium)

August 27 - @ Mooresville HS

September 3 - open

September 10 - @ Cox Mill HS

September 17 - @ North Mecklenburg HS

September 24 – CHAMBERS HS

October 1 - @ West Mecklenburg HS

October 8 – WEST CHARLOTTE HS

October 15 - @ Mallard Creek HS

October 22 – WEST CABARRUS HS

October 29 – HOPEWELL HS

Deana’s Take: Hopefully, there will be a lot of pigskin football fever in the air. Several of the players will be starting their seasons this week. There will be some great matchups as the season progresses and we will keep everyone up-to-date on the future Heels.

