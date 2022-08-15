Complete Schedules For UNC's Class Of 2023 Commits
The 2022 high school football season kicks off this week, and North Carolina currently has 14 committed prospects in the class of 2023 that will be in action this fall.
The Tar Heels have six commits from North Carolina, three each from Virginia and Georgia, and one from the states of South Carolina and Oklahoma.
Listed below are their schedules for the upcoming season with some matchups to watch:
KALEB COST – Sandy Creek High School – Tyrone, GA
8-20 NEWNAN (GA)
8-26 @ Greenwood (SC)
9-2 @ Alexander (GA)
9-9 @ East Coweta (GA)
9-16 COLLINS HILL (GA)
9-23 @ Jackson (GA)
9-30 HARRIS COUNTY (GA)
10-7 open
10-14 @ Carver (GA)
10-21 CEDAR GROVE (GA)
10-28 @ Douglass (GA)
NOTE: Cost and his teammates will play powerhouse Carver High School in October which seems to be the top matchup for the Patriots.
CHRIS CULLIVER – MAIDEN (NC) HIGH SCHOOL
8-19 at Fred T. Foard
8-26 at Watauga
9-2 ST. STEPHENS
9-9 open
9-16 EAST BURKE
9-23 WEST LINCOLN
9-30 @ West Caldwell
10-7 @ Bandys
10-14 BUNKER HILL
10-21 LINCOLNTON
10-28 @ Newton-Conover
NOTE: Culliver and his Maiden High School teammates are coming off a banner 2021 season and will have an early test with 4A Watauga and then conference foes of Bunker Hill and Lincolnton.
DJ GETH – Dorman High School – Roebuck, SC
8-19 GREENVILLE (SC)
8-26 @ North Augusta (SC)
9-2 GREENWOOD (SC)
9-9 open
9-16 @ Clover (SC)
9-23 RIVER BLUFF (SC)
9-30 @ Boiling Springs (SC)
10-7 @ Mauldin (SC)
10-14 BYRNES (SC)
10-21@ Gaffney (SC)
10-28 SPARTANBURG (SC)
NOTE: Dorman plays in one of the toughest conferences in South Carolina with powers Byrnes, Gaffney, and Spartanburg High Schools.
ROBERT GRIGSBY – North Cobb High School – Kennesaw, GA
8-19 @ Westlake (GA)
8-26 open
9-2 @ Buford (GA)
9-9 MARIETTA (GA)
9-16 NORTHSIDE (GA)
9-23 MILTON (GA)
9-30 open
10-7 @ Walton (GA)
10-14 WHEELER (GA)
10-21 @ Kennesaw Mountain (GA)
10-28 @ Cherokee (GA)
11-4 OSBORNE (GA)
NOTE: The Warriors will have some big games with Milton, Walton, and Wheeler High Schools this year.
CHRISTIAN HAMILTON – Hickory Ridge High School – Harrisburg, NC
8-19 @ Hunter Huss
8-26 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC
9-2 @ Porter Ridge
9-9 @ Chambers
9-16 @ AL Brown
9-23 @ Mooresville
9-30 SOUTH IREDELL
10-7 LAKE NORMAN
10-14 open
10-21 @ Cox Mill
10-28 WEST CABARRUS
NOTE: Hamilton and his Ragin' Bull teammates have big game with powerhouses Charlotte Catholic and Chambers in non-conference matchups.
JAYBRON HARVEY – Southern Durham High School – Durham, NC
8-19 @ Wake Forest
8-26 @ Hillside
9-1 NORTHERN DURHAM
9-9 LEESVILLE ROAD
9-16 open
9-23 @ Havelock
9-30 SOUTH GRANVILLE
10-7 @ Granville Central
10-14 @ JF Webb
10-21 VANCE COUNTY
10-28 @ Carrboro
NOTE: Southern Durham has a very tough non-conference schedule featuring Wake Forest, Hillside, Leesville Road, and Havelock High Schools.
TAD HUDSON – Hough High School – Cornelius, NC
8-18 Dutch Fork (SC) at Charlotte Memorial Stadium
8-26 MOORESVILLE
9-2 open
9-9 COX MILL
9-16 NORTH MECKLENBURG
9-23 @ Chambers
9-30 WEST MECKLENBURG
10-7 @ West Charlotte
10-14 MALLARD CREEK
10-21 @ West Cabarrus
10-28 @ Hopewell
NOTE: Hudson and his Hough teammates has one of the toughest schedules in the state as they kick off the season with SC power Dutch Fork and have conference games with 4A powers Chambers and Mallard Creek.
CALEB LAVALLEE – Whitefield Academy – Mableton, GA
8-19 @ Macon County (GA)
8-26 STRONG ROCK CHRISTIAN (GA)
9-2 @ Providence Christian Academy (GA)
9-9 WESLEYAN (GA)
9-16 open
9-23 @ Rabun Gap (GA)
9-30 @ Brookstone (GA)
10-7 ELBERT COUNTY (GA)
10-14 open
10-21 ST. FRANCIS (GA)
10-28 @ Mount Vernon (GA)
11-4 MOUNT PISGAH CHRISTIAN (GA)
NOTE: One of the top games for Whitefield Academy will be a tough road game at Rabun Gap High School.
NOLAN MCCONNELL – Colonial Forge High School – Stafford, VA
8-19 @ Patriot (VA)
8-26 open
9-1 @ Tuscarora (VA)
9-9 @ West Potomac (VA)
9-16 STONE BRIDGE (VA)
9-23 @ Stafford (VA)
9-30 HIGHLAND SPRINGS (VA)
10-7 @ North Stafford (VA)
10-14 MOUNTAIN VIEW (VA)
10-21 @ Riverbend (VA)
10-28 BROOKE POINT (VA)
11-4 MASSAPONAX (VA)
NOTE: The top game for Colonial Forge will be a home game with Virginia powerhouse Highland Springs.
TRE MILLER – Deer Creek High School – Edmond, OK
8-26 EDMOND NORTH (OK)
9-2 @ Edmond Memorial (OK)
9-9 @ Mustang (OK)
9-16 open
9-23 PONCA CITY (OK)
9-30 PUTNAM CITY (OK)
10-7 @ Choctaw (OK)
10-14 @ Lawton (OK)
10-21 NORTHWEST CLASSEN (OK)
10-28 @ Capitol Hill (OK)
11-4 PUTNAM CITY NORTH (OK)
NOTE: The Antlers will have a big-time road game against Choctaw High School to highlight their 2022 season.
JULIEN RANDOLPH – Independence High School – Ashburn, VA
8-26 @ Fauquier (VA)
9-2 @ Riverside (VA)
9-9 BISHOP IRETON (VA)
9-16 WASHINGTON (WV)
9-23 DOMINION (VA)
9-30 @ Potomac Falls (VA)
10-7 open
10-14 BRIAR WOODS (VA)
10-21 @ Loudoun County (VA)
10-28 @ Woodgrove (VA)
11-4 STONE BRIDGE (VA)
NOTE: Randolph and his teammates will have a huge road game against Loudoun County High School late in the season.
JOEL STARLINGS – Benedictine High School – Richmond, VA
8-26 @ Trinity Episcopal (VA)
9-2 FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY (DC)
9-9 @ Woodberry Forest (VA)
9-16 open
9-23 @ Jackson-Reed (DC)
10-1 @ St. Christophers (VA)
10-7 @ Georgetown Prep (MD)
10-14 COLLEGIATE (VA)
10-21 ST. MICHAELS (VA)
10-28 @ St. John Paul (VA)
NOTE: Benedictine has Trinity Episcopal to kick off their season with and a big road game against St. Christophers.
TYLER THOMPSON – Panther Creek High School – Cary NC
8-19 @ Hillside
8-26 LEESVILLE ROAD
9-2 @ Jordan
9-9 open
9-16 @ Apex
9-23 GREEN HOPE
9-30 @ Apex Friendship
10-7 MIDDLE CREEK
10-14 @ Green Level
10-21 @ Cary
10-28 @ Holly Springs
NOTE: The Catamounts has two big games to start the season with on the road against Hillside High School and home versus Leesville Road High School.
RICO WALKER – Hickory (NC) High School
8-19 ALEXANDER CENTRAL
8-26 @ South Caldwell
9-2 NEWTON-CONOVER
9-9 open
9-16 @ East Lincoln
9-23 NORTH LINCOLN
9-30 ST. STEPHENS
10-7 @ North Iredell
10-14 WEST IREDELL
10-21 @ Fred T. Foard
10-28 STATESVILLE
NOTE: The Red Tornados have 2 big-time games this season with East Lincoln High School and the regular season finale against Statesville High School.