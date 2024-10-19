Confidence, Development Evident in Elliot Cadeau's Game

CHAPEL HILL - Elliot Cadeau is confident.

There’s a different attitude that’s present both on and off the court, whether speaking with the media or commanding the UNC offense.

Cadeau, who’s in his second season with the Tar Heels, dedicated the offseason to working on his game and becoming a more well-rounded point guard.

“Just working on my weakness, improving my shot, improving my defense,” said Cadeau. “That’s the two things I’ve been focusing on the most.”

As a freshman, Cadeau’s inconsistency from beyond the arc was a glaring weakness, shooting just 18.9 percent. In the Tar Heels’ Blue-White Scrimmage he connected on his lone three-point attempt, taking the shot with no hesitation and plenty of confidence.

His entire offensive approach echoes belief in his game, night and day from a season ago.

Working with the UNC coaching staff, Cadeau was able to better understand what’s expected of him and use his freshman season as a teaching tool for the future.

At ACC TipOff, North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis was complimentary of Cadeau’s progression, foreshadowing a sophomore leap.

“You won’t recognize him this year. He's worked extremely hard this summer,” said Davis. “He's consistently knocking down threes, mid-range jump shots. The level that I've seen is just the progression of maturity and the leadership. It's just off the charts.”

Even with the growth this offseason, there was still plenty for Cadeau to build off of after his freshman campaign. He paced the roster with 150 assists, the most by any Tar Heel since senior Theo Pinson in 2018 and the most by a freshman since Marcus Paige in 2013.

Cadeau committed one or fewer turnovers on 15 different occasions, and recorded a positive plus-minus in 31 of UNC’s 39 contests.