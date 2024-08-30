MINNEAPOLIS, MN – As cold as ice as Noah Burnette’s veins were Thursday night, he still had butterflies when walking onto the field with 1:44 remaining and a chance to give his team the lead over Minnesota.

But as the nerves subsided, the North Carolina kicker got his bearings straight, calmed his mind, and went into routine-mode, something he does every day in practice.

And just like that, Burnette converted a 45-yard field goal attempt for the game’s final points in the Tar Heels’ 19-17 win over the Golden Gophers in the season-opener for both teams.

“You can get some butterflies when you go out there, but when you get set, sort of everything goes away,” Burnette said on a small media room located a few doors down from the Tar Heels’ locker room. “(It) gets quiet and it’s just shooting the ball.”

In addition to the pressure-cooker conversion, Burnette also hit from 29, 42, and 52 yards in the game, all in the second half, which were UNC’s only points after halftime. The biggest boom was a career high.

In fact, after an 18-for-19 season a year ago, Burnette has now made eight consecutive attempts between 40 and 49 yards. He has become a huge weapon for the Heels. And obviously, the confidence everyone in the program has in him is soaring.



