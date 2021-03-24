TarHeelIllustrated - Confident Heels Hearing Brown's Message Differently

CHAPEL HILL – Mack Brown stood before his team Tuesday morning and delivered words of encouragement.

He is a football coach and that is what they do, no matter the circumstance.

Coming off an awful season: inspire, motivate, and fuel with confidence. Coming off a national championship: inspire, motivate, and fuel with confidence.

An important distinction in Brown’s message to the Tar Heels at the outset of spring practice is that his words really weren’t much different from when he took over following five wins in two seasons that led to Larry Fedora’s termination in November of 2018.

Brown returned to Chapel Hill to win. He didn’t come back to earn a paycheck because he didn’t need the cash. He didn’t come back to secure his place in history, because Brown is a Hall of Famer, his legacy is set and he will always have a spot in the sport’s lore.

He came back to win games and restore UNC’s football program into the position it was when he left for Texas following the 1997 regular season, which concluded with the Tar Heels finishing 11-1 and ranked No. 6 in the nation.

Brown inherited a club that won three games in 2017 and two in 2018. This past season, the Tar Heels went 8-4, finished ranked No. 19 in the final AP poll, and played in the Orange Bowl, the program’s first major bowl game in 71 years.

So, about that message.

“I don’t think I deliver the message differently; I think they listen differently,” Brown said following Tuesday’s practice, which was the Tar Heels' first this spring. “When I walked in here and they’d won two games, I said our goal’s to win every game and I think they looked at me like, ‘Well, wait ‘til you see us. We’re not very good.’ And now, they feel like they are good… I think their mentality is different.”