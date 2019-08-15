CHAPEL HILL – Opportunity has come Jahlil Taylor’s way early in his second year playing football at North Carolina.

The redshirt freshman defensive tackle from Vienna, GA, is among a group of Tar Heels battling for spots on the front line behind stalwarts Aaron Crawford and Jason Strowbridge. UNC is in outstanding hands with the pair of seniors, both of whom head coach Mack Brown says will play in the NFL.

After them, however, there’s a significant drop off, at least with respect to experience. To say Carolina lacks depth after Crawford and Strowbridge would be an understatement. However, with that has come tremendous opportunity, and so far the word through 11 practices in fall camp is that Taylor is taking advantage.

“It’s going pretty good,” he said. “I’m trying to compete every day, I’m trying to make everybody around me and myself better. So, it’s going pretty good.”

Having the terrific tandem to learn from has helped Taylor during this enormous process. It began last fall when he played just 59 snaps in two games, thus retaining his redshirt. Not getting on the field, though, was tough to deal with at first, like it is for many freshmen.

Yet, Taylor was undergoing an educational process, though he may not have fully recognized it at first. He eventually discovered something very valuable that’s aided his growth ever since.

“Basically, patience and time,” he said. “Time is a good weapon. It helps a lot. You’ve just got to buy in and learn from the older guys. You’ve got to be coachable. And being coachable and time is what I’ve mainly learned. Being coachable will take you a long way.”

Once he slowed down, took a deep breath and embraced his reality, Taylor started absorbing everything around him.



