Confident Withers' Second-Half Push Key in Heels' Comeback

LAWRENCE, KS – With 15:29 remaining in North Carolina’s basketball game at Kansas on Friday night, veteran forward Jae’Lyn Withers got the ball in the left corner, looked down for brief second, got set, and sank a 3-pointer.

It was his first basket of the night and cut the top-ranked Jayhawks’ lead to eight points.

With 7:09 left to play, Withers drove to the basket and converted a contested layup giving the Tar Heels an 80-79 lead, overcoming a 20-point deficit. Carolina couldn’t hold on and lost, 92-89, but Withers’ 11-point surge, and all else he did in that span, were crucial in UNC having a chance at pulling off a shocker.

“He was much better on both ends of the floor (second half). I felt like defensively, he was playing defense before he was playing defense being more physical with their bigs,” UNC Coach Hubert Davis said. “It’s tough, they’re really talented players…

“And on the offensive end, I thought he did a really good job rolling to the basket, attacking the offensive glass and just giving us a rolling presence to the rim.”

Withers had two rebounds in the stretch, which included a period of 2:41 with him getting rest on the bench. Overall, in the second half, the 6-foot-9 native of Charlotte grabbed six boards and had a steal. He also defended at a high level much of the, including playing more physically on Kansas’ impressive front court than he or any of the Tar Heels did in the first half.

But it was his shooting, and the emotional value gained from making them – for his team and siphoning it from the Jayhawks – that helped UNC turn the game on its head.

Down 51-31 with 1:09 left in the first half, UNC outscored Kansas 56-32 in building an 87=83 lead with 3:28 left to play. In that stretch was a period of 12:20 in which Carolina reeled off 44 points. Withers was on the floor for almost all of those points and was integral in the eruption occurring.

Keep in mind this is a guy who was just 4-for-20 from the perimeter last season and heard all summer about his missed three against Alabama in the Sweet 16. So, getting back to his Louisville ways, in which he shot 41.2% on 96 attempts from the perimeter two seasons ago, was the primary focus of the offseason. So far, he’s satisfying that mission.