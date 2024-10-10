Advertisement

5 Questions About Georgia Tech

5 Questions About Georgia Tech

Q: Haynes King is off to an outstanding start to the season, running, throwing, and hitting on big plays. How is he

 • THI Staff
THI Podcast: The Football Show | 4th-Quarter Issues, Mood, GT & Tylee Craft

THI Podcast: The Football Show | 4th-Quarter Issues, Mood, GT & Tylee Craft

As North Carolina looks to get back on track as it hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Tar Heels are looking to fix

Video content
 • THI Staff
As Jackson's Next Phase is Here, the Mental Side is His Focus

As Jackson's Next Phase is Here, the Mental Side is His Focus

CHAPEL HILL - Reaching the NBA has been a lifelong goal for North Carolina guard Ian Jackson, who was ranked as a

 • Bryant Baucom
As Cancer Continues to Weaken Craft, He Still Gives Strength

As Cancer Continues to Weaken Craft, He Still Gives Strength

CHAPEL HILL – To best understand the kind of young man Tylee Craft is, one needn’t look past the

 • Andrew Jones
Tar Heel Tuesday: Blaske, Cowan & Criswell

Tar Heel Tuesday: Blaske, Cowan & Criswell

CHAPEL HILL – Tuesday in game week means some Tar Heels meet with the media to discuss themselves, their games, and the

 • Andrew Jones

Published Oct 10, 2024
Confirmed Visitor's List for UNC Hosting Georgia Tech
Deana King
Tar Heel Illustrated

With North Carolina hosting Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium, it also means the Tar Heels are welcoming many high school football prospects.

Here is a confirmed list of prospects that will be in attendance. The list is fluid and could grow.

Class of 2025

Class of 2026

North Carolina
