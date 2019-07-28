News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-28 16:57:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Conley Gushes About Cookout

Mcjntv7n0ollrbznulrm
3-star DB Ja’Qurious Conley was in Chapel Hill for the football cookout this past weekend and had a terrific time.
Jarrod Hardy • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com

Northside High School defensive back Ja’Qurious Conley was on hand this past weekend for North Carolina’s summer cookout, his first time on campus meeting with Mack Brown and the new Tar Heels’ coa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}