Connecticut: Brian Chacos
(Note: THI is naming the greatest former UNC football or basketball player from each of the 50 states. The criteria is the player had to live in the state he represents at some point before arriving at UNC. The duration doesn’t matter, he just had to live there. College and pro careers were factored with a lean toward their UNC accomplishments.)
Brian Chacos arrived in Chapel Hill as a legacy.
His father, Andy Chacos, played at North Carolina in the early 1970s, including on the 1972 ACC championship team, and was a pretty fair player. Brian, however, carved out his own name and path, which continues growing in stature to this day.
Not only did he turn in a solid football career with the Tar Heels as an offensive tackle, he’s currently the Major Gift Director at the Ram’s Club. From Darien, CT, to Blue Heaven, following his dad’s footsteps was a life-crafting decision for Brian.
“Carolina Football and earning a scholarship has given me a tremendous life,” he said. “I met my wife at UNC on a blind date sophomore year here, we have two amazing kids now, I have an incredible network of close friends (teammates/fraternity brothers -Sigma Chi) and memories that will last me a lifetime that I now get to share with my kids in this town.
“I also feel very fortunate to have a special role with the Rams Club trying to raise money to pay it forward so that the next young person can come to UNC and have a life changing experience like I did.”
Chacos was a part of the program from the 2001-06 seasons, as he was granted a sixth year of eligibility late in 2005 because he missed his first season after having his appendix removed followed by a regular redshirt year. So the NCAA granted him the sixth year. He was a part of two teams that played in bowl games, including in 2004, which may have been one of the strangest seasons in Carolina history.
In particular was a stretch Chacos remembers well. In a three-game span, the Tar Heels defeated N.C. State at home in an epic game that concluded with the Heels forcing a fumble by State’s T.A. McLendon at the goal line as time was about to expire to getting destroyed at Utah to defeating No. 4 Miami on Connor Barth’s last-second field goal.
The two wins were night games and are remembered for the thrilling victories as much as the electric atmospheres. It also personified the Heels that season.
“That stretch was incredible and defined our season,” Chacos said. “We got beat up really bad against Utah, I mean really bad, had a bye week and then with a depleted team came in under the lights and battled a No. 4 Miami team that was loaded with NFL talent across the board.
“On paper it wasn’t even close how much better they were than us. As a team though, we tightened up, shrunk the play book and just went in with the mindset that we were going to beat and harass the man in front of us for 60 mins and that’s what we did. It was a beautiful night!”
The win over Miami generated more national attention and may have saved head coach John Bunting’s job at the time, but 15 years later, beating the Wolfpack means more to Chacos.
“When it comes to either beating that Miami team or beating NC State, always NC State,” he said. “I hate those guys and still do to this day”
Chacos redshirted in 2001 and played sparingly in 2002. He started the last 35 games of his career, and in 2003 as a redshirt freshman played in all 12 games as one of the Heels’ top reserves playing 457 snaps on the season. Chacos graded out at 80 percent or above in every game during his junior campaign.
He was named ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after a win over Virginia in 2005 in an afternoon Carolina ran for 172 yards. Chacos also didn’t allow a single sack that season.
After leaving UNC, Chacos was in camps with the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings, but injuries, including multiple knee injuries, took a toll on him. He also had a herniated disc and a host of other ailments that he decided not to pursue an NFL career.
A three-time Academic All-ACC member, Chacos has a long list of great memories, but there’s something about connecting to his father’s legacy and then adding to it that is especially satisfying.
“Having the opportunity to put on the same helmet/jersey my dad did was a lifelong dream of mine,” he said. “I’d been coming to Lettermen’s weekends since the second grade, and when I started to get big P5 offers I was hoping Carolina would be in the mix.
“You always play out in your mind the family legacy dream and how special and proud he must feel and as a son who wouldn’t want to have that bond with their dad. Plus, it’s Carolina man, I had one hell of a time.”