(Note: THI is naming the greatest former UNC football or basketball player from each of the 50 states. The criteria is the player had to live in the state he represents at some point before arriving at UNC. The duration doesn’t matter, he just had to live there. College and pro careers were factored with a lean toward their UNC accomplishments.)

Brian Chacos arrived in Chapel Hill as a legacy.

His father, Andy Chacos, played at North Carolina in the early 1970s, including on the 1972 ACC championship team, and was a pretty fair player. Brian, however, carved out his own name and path, which continues growing in stature to this day.

Not only did he turn in a solid football career with the Tar Heels as an offensive tackle, he’s currently the Major Gift Director at the Ram’s Club. From Darien, CT, to Blue Heaven, following his dad’s footsteps was a life-crafting decision for Brian.

“Carolina Football and earning a scholarship has given me a tremendous life,” he said. “I met my wife at UNC on a blind date sophomore year here, we have two amazing kids now, I have an incredible network of close friends (teammates/fraternity brothers -Sigma Chi) and memories that will last me a lifetime that I now get to share with my kids in this town.

“I also feel very fortunate to have a special role with the Rams Club trying to raise money to pay it forward so that the next young person can come to UNC and have a life changing experience like I did.”

Chacos was a part of the program from the 2001-06 seasons, as he was granted a sixth year of eligibility late in 2005 because he missed his first season after having his appendix removed followed by a regular redshirt year. So the NCAA granted him the sixth year. He was a part of two teams that played in bowl games, including in 2004, which may have been one of the strangest seasons in Carolina history.

In particular was a stretch Chacos remembers well. In a three-game span, the Tar Heels defeated N.C. State at home in an epic game that concluded with the Heels forcing a fumble by State’s T.A. McLendon at the goal line as time was about to expire to getting destroyed at Utah to defeating No. 4 Miami on Connor Barth’s last-second field goal.

The two wins were night games and are remembered for the thrilling victories as much as the electric atmospheres. It also personified the Heels that season.

“That stretch was incredible and defined our season,” Chacos said. “We got beat up really bad against Utah, I mean really bad, had a bye week and then with a depleted team came in under the lights and battled a No. 4 Miami team that was loaded with NFL talent across the board.