Here is the rest of the interview:

Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Pope to further discuss his thoughts on the latest UNC offer.

Other than the Tar Heels, he currently holds offers from Nebraska, Iowa, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Arizona State and UCF among others.

“With it being my first ACC offer, it’s very cool,” the 6-foot 1, 180 pounder told THI . “I’ve always watched them play and they are a great team all around so I’m excited to have the offer.”

Pope’s interest in UNC has picked up since hearing from Carolina.

Jake Pope , a class of 2022 athlete from Buford (GA) High School, was among a group of prospects to recently pick up offers from North Carolina.

THI: What coach offered you and what do you think of the staff?

POPE: “Coach Gillespie offered me, and so far I’ve heard they are a very supportive and loving staff of always keeps in touch so that’s great to hear.”





THI: What position are they recruiting you to play so far, since you play multiple spots?

POPE: “They are recruiting me as an athlete as far I am aware of, and yes I play baseball as well so that keeps me busy in the off season of football.”





THI: Have you been tracking UNC football program over past year since Mack Brown has been there and how they are seemingly becoming a force?

POPE: “Yes, I have my friend Josh Downs actually is there as a freshman right now. I’ve loved watching them play. There stand against Clemson was another addition to how elite they are.”





THI: What do you think of Josh and him being vocal about UNC? Also former Buford graduate Bryson Richardson is there did you ever get to see him play growing up?

POPE: “Yes, I watched Bryson play he is a great DB, I’ve always looked up to him. And Josh is one of the best receivers I have seen, he’s really pushing that program and I agree with everything he says about North Carolina.”





THI: Have you ever been to Chapel Hill, if not what are you hoping to see there when you get a chance to visit?

POPE: “Unfortunately, I have not been but once all this corona stuff is over, I hope to visit because I’ve heard it’s a great campus. “





THI: What are you hoping to see once you visit campus?

POPE: “I hope to see a nice weight room and just a place that I think I could call home.”



