TALLAHASSEE, FL – It looks like the lemon Oreo cookie storyline with North Carolina’s basketball team is here to stay for a while.

Born out of a fun debate between forward Pete Nance and head coach Hubert Davis last week, Davis gave Nance a package of the Northwestern transfer’s favorite cookie before the Tar Heels’ game Saturday versus Virginia.

Nance scored 22 points hitting all four of his 3-pointers. Davis and Nance fueled the narrative after the game, telling how it came about. Clearly, the levity was needed for a team that had been carrying a heavy weight all season.

So naturally, the question begged following Carolina’s 77-66 victory over Florida State on Monday night at Tucker Center: Did the lemon Oroes make the trip?

Of course, they did.

"You won't believe this, you won't believe this one,” Davis said Monday night, wearing as big a smile as he has this season. “I went to Harris Teeter yesterday to go get them some more. So, I left them in the office because he hadn't finished the ones that I gave him.

“We get on a flight, we get here to Tallahassee, we check into our hotel, we get into the lobby. At the front desk, there were 20 to 25 boxes of Lemon Oreo cookies. I still right now have no idea who sent them.”

They were a welcome sight to Nance, but also his teammates, when they checked into Hotel Indigo on Sunday. This whole lemon Oreo thing is starting to take on a life of its own.