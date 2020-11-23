TarHeelIllustrated - Coordiantors Discuss Their Units, Notre Dame & Much More

Here are videos of their full pressers along with some notes and pulled quotes from what they had to say:

Longo and Bateman discussed elements of their units, a few specific players and a lot about what makes the Fighting Irish so good on both sides of the football.

*Notre Dame’s defense is ranked No. 9 in the nation allowing just 304 total yards per game, including No. 4 in rushing defense, allowing just 85.1 yards on the ground per contest. There were no shortage of compliments by Longo when asked about the Fighting Irish’s defensive unit.

"This will be the most physical group we've seen,” Bateman said. “They're really, really good up front. I think they're giving up about 80 yards a game rushing. Clemson, who we all know is very, very talented, rushed the ball for 34 yards with, in my opinion, one of the best running backs in the country.

“So, it's gonna be a challenge here to, one, physically compete with their front on the line of scrimmage. Our guys are looking forward to it. I think the second level, the linebackers 33 and 40, do a phenomenal job with defending the run game. They're really gap sound, they're not out of position. They squeeze the box and 6 and 14 are elite tacklers. Six and 14 are future NFL players. They split them, very rarely do you see 14 and 6 on the same side of the field.

“I wouldn't put them on the same side either. Both of them basically man their part of the jungle and they handle it very, very well and they're great tacklers. So, they're gonna try to spill everything to those two guys and let them clean up the run game."





*Players are going to be excited for a game like this, but what about coaches? In Longo’s case, is there a level of excitement similar to the players, or is it more the intrigue of seeing how his offense will do against such an outstanding defense that gets him going?

“It really comes down to, and I hate to downplay any game, every game after you play it is either a win or a loss. It has the same value,” Longo said. “I think when you have a team like Notre Dame that is so good at what they do, and we work so hard to be good at what we do, it’s fun, it’s exciting to prepare for and get ready for and try to compete against somebody that does what they do at such a high level.

“So this is an opportunity for us to see if we can do it against what I think right now is probably going to be, from top to bottom, the most physical defense that we’ll see this year, and overall statistically, the best defense we’ll see this year. That part of it is exciting.

“I think really, we’ve got to focus on North Carolina this week and do what we do and then we’ve got to be willing to bring it physically on Friday night.”





*UNC is ranked No. 4 in total offense averaging 563 yards per game, No. 14 in rushing offense averaging 233.5 yards per contest. Given the difficult challenge awaiting the Tar Heels on Friday and the importance in the game of running the ball well, what has improved most about UNC’s run blocking during the course of the season?

"We finish better,” Longo said. “You know we always talk about finishing. I always evaluate. The first thing when I watch the film when I'm watching the o-line is just to see how well we finish. Typically when we have explosive runs. I always say when the line block well enough to beat the line of scrimmage with the running backs. You don't want to have to coach the running backs on that side of the field. At that point it becomes about their ability and their talent, but you can help explosives.

“You can promote more explosives in the run game when you do a good job blocking at the second level. That will be absolutely paramount against Notre Dame. Of course Notre Dame brings the second level to you. We are going to see linebackers closer to the line of scrimmage in this game than we have seen all year. That in itself will be more of a physical challenge for us than we have seen recent weeks."



