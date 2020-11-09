TarHeelIllustrated - Coordinators Monday Pressers, Notes & Quotes

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina offensive coordinator Phil Longo and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman met with the media via zoom Monday morning for their weekly press conferences to discuss the win over Duke, some aspects of their units and to look ahead at Wake Forest, which visits Kenan Stadium on Saturday. Here are the full videos of their pressers along with some notes and pulled quotes from what they had to say:

Phil Longo, Offensive Coordinator

*One of the major points of emphasis for UNC’s offense last week was keeping Duke’s prolific pass rush away from Sam Howell. The Blue Devils entered the game third in the nation in sacks but got to Howell just once. Why were the Tar Heels successful in keeping Howell clean? "One, we established the run game, that helps,” Longo said. “We threw the ball a bunch in the beginning and I think 14 of the first 20 plays were passes, but only seven of them were called pass plays. They were RPO's or throws that we had that Sam took because they were there. “But, we wanted to throw the ball a little bit off the run game, we wanted to get some quick triggers out to the receivers and the slots so that Sam's not holding the football. And then we were able to do that also with the running backs in some key third down situations. And then our offensive line played some good football. “Asim Richards had his hands full and he battled all game. Jordan Tucker gave us 20 or so reps, didn’t know if he was going to play last week, so that was a bonus. And our guys did a good job in drop-back protection on Saturday against a very, very good defensive line. So, that was the emphasis last week when you all asked me and we worked on it all week long and that’s the area of the game I thought we got better at last week, and it paid dividends on Saturday.” In addition, tight end Garrett Walston was held back to help with pass protection more than what had been the norm, and it paid off, too. “Garrett did a good job, and we did keep him in the box,” Longo said. “He helped us in terms of giving us six-to-seven man protection at times when we felt like we needed it to trigger the ball down the field a little bit.”

Anderson (68) has started the last 18 games for UNC. (USA Today)

*Junior center Brian Anderson was thrust into the starting lineup during the second game of last season after Nick Polino went down with an injury and has kept the job since. On Saturday, however, Anderson was injured early in the fourth quarter at Duke and his status will be evaluated this week, but what does he mean to UNC’s offensive line and how much has his game growth over his 18 starts since taking over? “He is a veteran now,” Longo said. “He worked his butt off early on last season when he wasn't starting to know all the calls, study all the fronts from a run standpoint and from a protection standpoint. And, this year, it just comes much more naturally I think. “He very readily ID's fronts and understands maybe before he's told how we want to block something up because he's been there and he's seen all these scenarios so often. I think he's playing with a lot of confidence this year and so he's our quarterback up front."

*Of teams that have played more than one game, Wake leads the nation in turnover ratio having forced 15 and lost just one. The 15 forced turnovers is second in the nation to UCF’s 16, so what are Longo’s thoughts about that element of Wake’s defense? “They are a tremendous fundamental football team,” Longo said. “I haven’t been there, I don’t know what their defensive practice looks like, but what I envision is there’s a huge emphasis on pursuit, there’s a huge emphasis on tackling, there’s a huge emphasis on block destruction. It wouldn’t surprise me if they have an extensive strip circuit that they go through. “It’s something that’s obvious that they emphasize and they work on, and I’m sure that comes from the culture that coach (Dave Clawson) develops, I’m sure it comes from the fact that they emphasize it during the week and they do a really, really good job of getting the ball out.”



Jay Bateman, Defensive Coordinator