TarHeelIllustrated - Coordinators Monday: What's To Fix From Tallahassee & More

CHAPEL HILL – Monday morning on a game week means North Carolina’s coordinators meet the media to discuss what they learned from the previous game, their sides of the ball and to look ahead to the upcoming opponent. So UNC offensive coordinator Phil Longo and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman fielded questions about what did and didn’t go well in the loss at Florida State and addressed some issues within their units. Here are videos of their full interviews plus some notes and pulled quotes from what they had to say:

Phil Longo, Offenive Coordinator

*Florida State entered the game this past Saturday with just three total sacks through its first four games, but versus the Tar Heels, the Seminoles registered four sacks and had 12 QB hurries. Pass protection wasn’t a problem versus Virginia Tech, but it was at BC and at times versus Syracuse, so combining the other three games aside from versus the Hokies, UNC has allowed 11 sacks and 35 QB hurries. What is Longo’s evaluation of his unit’s pass pro at this time? "I think probably that's the area that needs the most improvement,” he replied. “I think we are doing a really good job run blocking, we're doing a good job in play action protection. I think our straight drop-back protection right now is probably the area of emphasis for the week. And when and how we choose to throw those drop-back shots I think will have a lot to do with keeping people off Sam (Howell). “What plays I call in the drop-back game, with regards to how quickly Sam can get rid of the football. I've got to help the o-line and help Sam in that respect so we're not sitting there holding. There's a lot of 7-on-7 'skelly' plays out there that can get open and can be prolific that are down the field throws off the drop-back, but you've got to be able to protect for those. So, I've got to be careful which ones I call. “We've got to do a good job getting the ball out of Sam's hand, and that improves your protecting from just a quarterback standpoint. But, from a technique standpoint and from an assignment standpoint, that's gonna be the area of focus this week heading into the NC State game." *Sam Howell’s fourth thrown interception of the season went for a pick six late in the second quarter in Tallahassee. The score gave FSU a 24-0 lead and came on a simply short pass attempt to the left side. What did Longo see on the play and what did he say to Howell about it? "It's a situation that we've talked about that's something that we know defenses can do,” Longo said. “Obviously, Sam would love to have that play back. He's not an excuse maker. Typically, when he comes to the sideline, he's gonna tell me what I'm gonna tell him before I even say it. He knows. “It was not a great decision to throw that out there and he had his eyes on the linebacker and didn't see the end initially and triggered it out there, so we gave them the football. Every play that you run, you know what the negatives are, you know what the defaults are, you know what we're looking for. And, you're right, those plays come few and far between. I'd be shocked if you saw him make that same mistake the rest of the year. He learns from those."

Jay Bateman, Defensive Coordinator