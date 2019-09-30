Here are a couple of things from what each coach had to say. Videos of their full pressers are posted below.

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina coordinators Jay Bateman and Phil Longo met with the media Monday for their weekly press conferences to discuss the Clemson game, elements of their units and to look ahead to Saturday’s contest at Georgia Tech.

*With UNC’s secondary suddenly very young, senior safety Myles Dorn has become even more important than he was, and that’s saying something. Dorn has been asked to do an awful lot, but he can handle it. Coordinator Jay Bateman has described Dorn as “elite smart” before and just can’t say enough positive things about him.

Versus Clemson, Dorn was rotating between the two safety spots, which backs up some of the things Bateman and head coach Mack Brown have said about the Charlotte native.

“I love Myles Dorn,” Bateman said. “I told him (last) Monday when we found out Wolf (Myles Wolfolk) definitely wasn’t going to play, ‘Hey look, you’ve got to be able to play these two spots.’ And then prior to the game, (assistant coach) Dre’ (Bly) said, “Who’s going to be our third nickel?’ I was like, ‘Myles.’ You better be ready for that, too.

“Myles is really smart (and) I think the boundary safety is probably what he’s a more natural fit for. All the NFL guys, when I talk with them, that’s what they think about him.”





*Carolina disguised a lot of stuff versus Clemson in part because they didn’t blitz as often as they might typically against other opponents because the Tigers handle blitzes so well. So using two high safeties and showing all kinds of looks was something that helped the Heels hold Clemson to the fewest points (21) and total yards (331) from any other times during the Tigers’ current 20-game winning streak.

What went into this?

“Certain calls are extremely detailed,” Bateman said. “Certain calls, we’re trying to paint a picture of it of a different play, especially if you have some success with a play on defense the next game you try to paint a picture of ‘this is that same look but it’s not.’

“Some of it more we’re trying to show two high safeties or one high safety and then how you work with that. I thought we did a really good job on Saturday with our safeties disguised. That was a big help to our defense.”



