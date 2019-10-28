Coordinators On Duke Review, Smart Players, UVA & More
CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s coordinators met with the media Monday for their weekly press conferences to discuss more about the win over Duke, elements of their units and looking ahead to Saturday’s visit from Virginia.
Here are the full pressers with some notes and excerpts from what defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and offensive coordinator Phil Longo had to say:
Jay Bateman, Defensive Coordinator
*The Tar Heels could get back this weekend two key defensive backs that have missed significant time. Junior safety Myles Wolfolk has been out since getting injured in the loss to Appalachian State.
“I think he’s probably going to be really close this week,” Bateman said. “He warmed up Saturday, I thought yesterday he looked pretty good. So, I would think there would be a role for his this week and I think, anytime you get a veteran back who’s got the presence Wolf’s got, it helps you a ton. I anticipate him to be back in some capacity this week.”
*Morrison was injured during a win at Georgia Tech earlier this month. In fact, the sophomore cornerback missed most of the opener versus South Carolina but was fine until going down in the sixth contest.
“I think we’re kind of hoping for Trey, we’re probably a little more confident with Wolf,” Bateman said. “But, we’ll see how the week goes.”
*DeAndre Hollins finally became the next man up for the Tar Heels after yet another DB went down when Storm Duck was lost for the game after the first offensive play of the game, a passing play in which he landed awkwardly after defending the ball. Hollins, who had spent the last three months mostly getting work in practice and very little in games at nickel was now UNC’s cornerback. He played 82 snaps and defended 10 passes and Bateman was pleased with his performance.
“What a great story, right? I love that kid. He’s super talented (and) we’ve been trying to find him a home for a while. So about two weeks ago I said to Dre’ (Bly) ‘Let’s put him at boundary corner, it’s not as complicated.
“Here’s the thing about DeAndre Hollins, I give them a test on Fridays, when he turns his test in every week it’s the best. He is a really bright kid. Si I knew he knew what to do, but knowing what to do and then going out there in front of that many people and doing it is different. So I looked right at him and said, ‘Here we go, my man.’ And he did a great job.”
Note: Duck is still being evaluated and may practice this week.
Phil Longo, Offensive Coordinator
*Sam Howell may have turned 19 just last month and has played only eight games in his college career, but he’s a veteran when it comes to how he prepares and learns from the game film when it reveals mistakes he made.
In the win over Duke, Howell was 10-for-26 passing and accepted blame for the two times he was sacked. So what did Longo see in Howell’s performance that was maybe a bit different from previous ones that led to some of the struggles?
“He’s very self-aware and he’s very humble and he’s extremely – he does what I like to do with myself after a game you evaluate your play calls, you self-evaluate. And he does the same thing. He’ll watch the game before we get together and will already be kind of informed.
“He knows what I’m going to correct him on. He had five plays in the entire game that he didn’t execute to his liking or to ours. Some of them became negative plays.
“Sam wants to be perfect, and none of us are ever going to be, (but) that’s the goal. You have a greater opportunity to get close to it. We evaluated those five plays and talked about them. He’d love to have them back. The good thing about Sam is I don’t think we’ll see him make those same mistakes this week.”
*Dazz Newsome has really taken off in recent weeks hauling in 21 passes for 296 yards and four touchdowns in UNC’s last three contests. With 4 receptions for 103 yards and a TD in the win over Duke this past weekend, Newsome has turned in 100-yard efforts in each of the last two games.
“Dazz is playing very, very instinctively right now and I think he’s going beyond just understanding the play we’re calling,” Longo said. “He understands why we’re creating a certain matchup, I think he understands that he’s not the primary guy and how he can help get the ball maybe to Dyami (Brown) or one of the other receivers.
“He’s doing a good job blocking right now. I just think, as every week goes by, he has a greater understanding of the whole think and he’s to a point now where he’s able to play as fast as he can play. He has speed and he is an athlete so, as soon as you can get anybody like a Dazz Newsome to not have to think when they’re playing football, I think you’re going to see their best football.”
*Senior Nick Polino was lost for an extended period of time with an injury during the second game of the season, a win over Miami. Since then, sophomore Brian Anderson has taken every snap for the Tar Heels at center. So, what area of his game has improved the most since he took over?
“Overall continuity, consistency,” Longo said. “Snaps have gotten better, we chart every snap in practice, every snap in games. When you have a bunch of x’s over the picture of the quarterback on our snap chart, you have concerns. That has dwindled and gone down and we’re getting a lot of snap consistency with him. And he’s been doing a really good job mentally of making calls and getting us in the right positions.”
*Jacob Turner contributed to this report