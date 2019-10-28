CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s coordinators met with the media Monday for their weekly press conferences to discuss more about the win over Duke, elements of their units and looking ahead to Saturday’s visit from Virginia. Here are the full pressers with some notes and excerpts from what defensive coordinator Jay Bateman and offensive coordinator Phil Longo had to say:

Jay Bateman, Defensive Coordinator

*The Tar Heels could get back this weekend two key defensive backs that have missed significant time. Junior safety Myles Wolfolk has been out since getting injured in the loss to Appalachian State. “I think he’s probably going to be really close this week,” Bateman said. “He warmed up Saturday, I thought yesterday he looked pretty good. So, I would think there would be a role for his this week and I think, anytime you get a veteran back who’s got the presence Wolf’s got, it helps you a ton. I anticipate him to be back in some capacity this week.”

*Morrison was injured during a win at Georgia Tech earlier this month. In fact, the sophomore cornerback missed most of the opener versus South Carolina but was fine until going down in the sixth contest. “I think we’re kind of hoping for Trey, we’re probably a little more confident with Wolf,” Bateman said. “But, we’ll see how the week goes.”

*DeAndre Hollins finally became the next man up for the Tar Heels after yet another DB went down when Storm Duck was lost for the game after the first offensive play of the game, a passing play in which he landed awkwardly after defending the ball. Hollins, who had spent the last three months mostly getting work in practice and very little in games at nickel was now UNC’s cornerback. He played 82 snaps and defended 10 passes and Bateman was pleased with his performance. “What a great story, right? I love that kid. He’s super talented (and) we’ve been trying to find him a home for a while. So about two weeks ago I said to Dre’ (Bly) ‘Let’s put him at boundary corner, it’s not as complicated. “Here’s the thing about DeAndre Hollins, I give them a test on Fridays, when he turns his test in every week it’s the best. He is a really bright kid. Si I knew he knew what to do, but knowing what to do and then going out there in front of that many people and doing it is different. So I looked right at him and said, ‘Here we go, my man.’ And he did a great job.” Note: Duck is still being evaluated and may practice this week.



Phil Longo, Offensive Coordinator