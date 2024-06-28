Former North Carolina guard Cormac Ryan signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.

Ryan was not selected in the two-round NBA Draft, but by signing has earned a spot in training camp with the Thunder. An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal that allows NBA teams to bring players to training camp. It also enables team to move an Exhibit 10 player to a two-way deal, which would them guarantee $580, 272 next season, according to SportsClassroom.com.

He averaged 11.5 points per game shooting 38.2% from the field, including 35.4% from the perimeter. He was at 26% in late January, so Ryan soared his effectiveness from outside over the final two months.

He also grabbed 2.8 rebounds, handed out 1.4 assists, gave the team constant energy, communication on the court, helped spread the offense, and was a much better defensive player than anticipated when he committed last spring.

Ryan played one season at Stanford, three seasons in four years at Notre Dame, and a final campaign at UNC. He scored 1,587 points making 287 threes and logging 4,645 minutes in his career.

Here are some more notes about Cormac Ryan’s graduate season:

*Ryan was named ACC Player of the Week after UNC beat Notre Dame at home and won at Duke; Ryan was second on the team with 75 made 3-pointers; he made 48 threes over UNC’s last 18 games; he was also second on the team shooting 87.4% from the free throw line (83-for-95); Ryan averaged 14.7 points in UNC’s three NCAA Tournament games; he was 9-for-19 from the perimeter in the NCAAT, plus Ryan was 9-for-9 from the FT line; Ryan averaged 15.1 points over UNC’s last nine games away from Chapel Hill, beginning with a loss at Syracuse through the NCAA Tournament; In those last nine games away from Chapel Hill, he was 41-for-91 from the field (45.1%), 30-for-62 from 3-point range (48.4%), and 24-for-26 from the FT line (92.3%); UNC’s record in those nine games was 6-3 with the losses coming at Syracuse, versus NC State in the ACC Tournament championship, and to Alabama in the Sweet 16

*Ryan scored in double figures 21 times with UNC going 17-4 in those games; Ryan scored 14 or more points 14 times with the Tar Heels going 10-4 in those games; he scored 20-plus points twice: 20 in a loss to Kentucky in Atlanta, and 31 in the win at Duke; Ryan converted three or more 3-pointers 12 times with UNC posting an 8-4 mark in those contests; he failed to make a three in seven games, with the Heels going 5-2 in those games; Ryan made at least one three in Carolina’s last 14 games.