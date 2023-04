Cormac Ryan became the newest member of the North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday evening. The former Notre Dame shooting guard made it official after going through the process as one of the best-known names in the transfer portal.

This will be his fifth collegiate season. He began his career at Stanford, but had to redshirt the 2019-20 campaign after transferring from Palo Alto to South Bend. He is a career 10.1 points per-game scorer. He is coming off a 12.3 point season. Ryan also shot 34.4 percent from three which is just under his 35.2 percent average.