If Cormac Ryan’s season at North Carolina is remembered by the majority of Tar Heels fans 20 years from now, it likely will be because of one night in early March.

It was in Durham, NC, specifically in Duke’s Cameron Indoor Stadium, when Ryan etched his name into Carolina Lore. And he did it in dramatic fashion.

Forget the previous 30 games he played for the Tar Heels, as well as he meshed and contributed, it was the 6-foot-5 wing’s 31-point outburst to lead UNC to a second win in a month over the Blue Devils sweeping the season series that will always stand out.