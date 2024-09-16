Cost Shedding 'Young Pup' Status in Secondary

CHAPEL HILL - Whether it be in the outfield for UNC Baseball Coach Scott Forbes or within the confines of Kenan Memorial Stadium, North Carolina defensive back Kaleb Cost is a ballhawk. Tracking a ball off of the bat or from the arm of an opponent’s quarterback, the goal remains the same: hunt it down.

On Saturday, Cost exemplified those skills, securing the first interception of his career to help propel the Tar Heels to a 45-10 victory over North Carolina Central.

“It felt great. I mean just all the work I put in in the offseason,” said Cost “It felt amazing, especially just all the adversity I’ve been going through the past couple of games.”

Adversity and a learning curve are to be expected for the first-year starter, who missed most of spring practice because of baseball before suffering a foot injury that hampered him on the diamond.

After all, Cost is the proverbial young pup in North Carolina’s secondary. He knows it, his teammates know it, and the Tar Heels’ first three opponents have also known it.

Alijah Huzzie has logged over 3,000 snaps in his collegiate career, Stick Lane is close behind approaching 2,700, and Jakeen Harris is just five plays away from eclipsing 2,000. Across 16 career games, Cost has recorded just 231 career defensive snaps.

Through UNC’s first three games, he has surrendered nine receptions on a team-high 18 targets for 168 yards, allowing a pass play of 20 or more yards in each contest.



