Caleb Mills is an important name who has entered the transfer portal. In a surprising move, the 6-foot-3 sophomore guard decided to transfer from the University of Houston. He was the preseason Player of the Year in the American Athletic Conference.

Mills averaged 13.2 points as a freshman, shot 36.5 percent from deep to go along with 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Through four games this season, Mills averaged 9.8 points. His overall shooting was up to 44 percent, but his three-point shooting was down to 25 percent. He battled early ankle injuries and had yet to start a game this year.

"I am grateful to Coach Sampson, my coaches and teammates for the opportunities in Houston," Mills said in the university's announcement. "This decision allows me to play closer to home and is best for me and my family."