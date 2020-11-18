The Early Signing Period for the 2021 class may still be going on, but that didn't stop 2022 shooting guard, Isaac McKneely from naming his initial list of schools during that window.

Despite having yet to extend an offer, North Carolina joins an impressive list of programs than include Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Purdue, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The 6-foot-4 four-star from Poca, WV, is ranked No. 94 overall in the Class of 2022.

Crit Kezmarksy is McKneely's trainer and is no stranger to the Carolina program having worked with both Cam and Puff Johnson. Tar Heel Illustrated spoke with Kezmarksy Tuesday. He went into detail about UNC's sales pitch and the bond he already has with some of the program's players past and present.