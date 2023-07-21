Class of 2026 cornerback Samari Matthews is a 6-foot-1, 185-pounder who earned an offer from North Carolina last January.

The rising sophomore from Hough High School in Cornelius, NC, has 19 offers, which includes major Power 5 programs like Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Miami, N.C. State, Kentucky, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

Matthews participated in the Mack Brown Showtime Camp in late June and is high on the Tar Heels right now.

THI recently spoke with Matthews to gather his thoughts on where UNC stands early in his recruitment process: