Cowan Decides to Transfer to Carolina

North Carolina gained another transfer portal on Tuesday evening when Jacolbe Cowan, a 6-foot-4, 272-pound defensive lineman committed to the Tar Heels. Cowan visited Chapel Hill last weekend and had a chance to sit down and talk with coaches Mack Brown, Gene Chizik, and Tim Cross.

Cowan, a class of 2020 4-star prospect, starred at Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina. He is the second Ohio State Buckeye to decide to play for the Tar Heels. He joins cornerback Lejond Cazavos, who decided to transfer to Carolina on Monday.

"The visit went great, so much has changed since the last time I visited Carolina," Cowan told THI. "It definitely felt good to be back.”