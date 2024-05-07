MEMPHIS, TN - The EYBL season kicked off last weekend for the 15U, 16U, and 17U age groups. Much of our time was spent watching the oldest division, but there was one team we definitely wanted to catch on the 16 year old side.

Team CP3, which is based out of Charlotte, boasts two of the top rising juniors in the state of North Carolina: Kendre' Harrison and Cole Cloer. They have been instrumental in a perfect 9-0 record through three spring sessions.

Tar Heel Illustrated was there and caught up with each player after their Saturday afternoon game in Memphis.