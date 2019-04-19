TarHeelIllustrated.com

Class of 2020 wide receiver Tylee Craft of Sumter, SC, found himself in an interesting position this week, two days after his midweek visit to Chapel Hill, when he got the news that North Carolina wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway was extending him a scholarship to play college football at UNC.

Craft immediately jumped on the opportunity to accept the offer and will become a Tar Heel.

“I decided to commit because of the family vibes and connections I made with Coach Galloway,” he told THI. “The coaches, players, and staff welcomed me in as one of their own. I decided to commit after the offer because I know it’ll be the best fit for me.”

Even before courting an offer, Craft felt like he was a part of the UNC family.