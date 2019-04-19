TarHeelIllustrated.com

Craft Discusses Why He Committed
Class of 2020 wide receiver Tylee Craft of Sumter, SC, found himself in an interesting position this week, two days after his midweek visit to Chapel Hill, when he got the news that North Carolina wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway was extending him a scholarship to play college football at UNC.
Craft immediately jumped on the opportunity to accept the offer and will become a Tar Heel.
“I decided to commit because of the family vibes and connections I made with Coach Galloway,” he told THI. “The coaches, players, and staff welcomed me in as one of their own. I decided to commit after the offer because I know it’ll be the best fit for me.”
Even before courting an offer, Craft felt like he was a part of the UNC family.
“Coach Galloway texted me and said ‘you need to be in this,’ and it was the uniforms for UNC and he invited me to come up,” he said. “I didn’t think the offer would come this early, but I just trusted the process and been patient and wait until my time come.”
During his brief stay on campus, Craft got to meet various members of the UNC football personnel and got a great feel for the program.
“The unofficial visit was a success, by meeting all the coaches and players and trainers,” the 6-foot-4, 172 pounder said. “They like my height it helps my game, and my speed. I’m still getting faster and still getting bigger (weight) so that should be a good success.”
Hall of Fame Head Coach Mack Brown was the final straw in the Tar Heels adding their third wide receiver in 2020.
“What stood out the most is when Coach Brown talked to me alongside his wife, at that point I knew it was something special,” he said. “Another thing that stood out was the atmosphere around the campus.”
Aside from the Tar Heels, Craft has picked up offers from Coastal Carolina and Elon.
COMMITTED!! UNC ‘24🐏🙏🏽@CoachMackBrown @CoachGalloway7 @RyanSmith_UNC @angelakirkk @ML_ELITEACADEMY @TarHeelFootball pic.twitter.com/vYJciR57Cd— Tylee Craft (@_Ty2trilly) April 19, 2019