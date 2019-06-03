Jacolby Criswell doesn’t lack confidence. So, when the Arkansas Rivals site HawgBeat.com asked him two weeks ago about why North Carolina was going to get an official visit even after 4-star quarterback Malik Hornsby committed to the Tar Heels, Criswell replied that it didn’t matter. The 3-star Morrilton (AR) High School standout told them he believed he could play the position at the major college football level. And while also hinting he’d consider a position change with the right school, in the end, Criswell says he’s going to Chapel Hill next year intent on playing quarterback.

“Strictly QB, that’s it,” he said Monday, about an hour after announcing he has committed to play for Mack Brown and the Tar Heels. At 6-foot-1 and 23 pounds, Criswell has also been offered by Georgia, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Houston and N.C. State among many other schools. A few weeks ago, however, Criswell said he was looking to take official visits to Texas A&M and Alabama in addition to UNC. As of now, Criswell doesn’t want to discuss any other schools, just Carolina. “My family really likes UNC,” he said. “I couldn’t wait any longer. I slept on it and decided to pull the trigger today. It was the right place for me. Other schools were still recruiting me, but UNC is the place.” Why UNC?

“I’m big on relationships,” Criswell replied. “I have a very strong connection with this coaching staff. Coach Longo has been recruiting me a long time even when he was at Old Miss. We have a strong relationship and I didn’t want it to end.” Criswell is excited about what Brown is building at UNC. That was a big part of what appeals to him about Carolina. He also cites his visit in March. It still resonates. “I was there for the Duke-UNC basketball game,” he said. “That environment was awesome. I’m not a huge basketball fan and that was the first game I’ve seen in person. It blew me away. My family was there as well and they loved it. I really wanted to commit then, but I decided to wait.” Criswell is the 14th member of UNC’s class of 2020 and will be in Chapel Hill on June 15 for the finale of UNC’s camp season in an event similar to what used to be called the Freak Show.



