TarHeelIllustrated - Criswell Ready To Battle For UNC's QB2 Job

Criswell Ready To Battle For UNC's QB2 Job
CHAPEL HILL – Quarterback battles that generate attention are almost exclusively reserved for when players are competing for the starting job. But at North Carolina, the Tar Heels’ coaches are trying to determine who will back up starter and Heisman hopeful Sam Howell.
With spring practice in the rearview mirror, sophomore Jacolby Criswell may have a leg up on Drake Maye, but nothing will be decided until the Heels get well into fall camp, which begins in early August. As it stands, however, Criswell does carry some advantages through the offseason.
He is a year ahead of Maye and got into five games last season playing 44 snaps completing three of four passes for 16 yards and an interception, so he knows the offense and can use the feet-to-the-fire stuff to work in his favor. That said, Criswell knows whatever the coaches decide will likely depend on how he, Maye, and Jefferson Boaz do once fall camp commences.
“I’m just competing day by day,” Criswell said. “I’m not rushing anything. I know I'm a smart guy and, (Phil) Longo, he's helping the both of us. I come in about every single day, learn something new. If not, go back over something that I already know, just to see if there's anything that I'm missing.
“But overall, I'm just taking it day by day and just being who I am because I know what type of football player I am.”
Criswell also has the benefit of showing the staff what his progression rate is. For example, while he didn’t have a spring last season because it was cancelled before the Tar Heels ever got onto the field, he did show them a starting point in late July, when teams were allowed to do some stuff wearing some gear. So, they can gauge where the Morrilton, AR, native was then compared to where his game stood at the end of spring practice.
The differences didn’t go unnoticed.
“Jacolby Criswell is better than he’s been for the year that he’s been here,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “He made great progress (in the spring). Still missed a couple of throws that he’s got to hit. But seemed more confident, he seemed more in control.”
Senior linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel hasn’t just gone up against the other quarterbacks in practice, but he’s so keenly aware of everything going on around him, he has a healthy take on things Criswell and Maye do well.
“What I can say about both of the, the ball jumps off their hands,” Gemmel said. “When they’re throwing their deep balls and they’re throwing it 55 yards, 60 yards downfield, it looks effortless. I can say that about all our quarterbacks. Great arms, great ball placement.”
What makes this battle so interesting is all three players, Boaz included, don’t carry with them the weight of being named the starter tomorrow or next week or in mid-August, unless something unexpected happens to Howell.
All Howell has done is pass for 7,227 yards and 68 touchdowns in his first two seasons, and will start the 2021 campaign as one of the leading candidates for the Heisman Trophy. But what if he gets injured? Suddenly, Criswell, Maye, or perhaps even Boaz could be called on.
Criswell says closely watching how Howell goes about his craft and daily regimen is preparing him for that moment just in case it comes.
“Sam's all around a great guy,” Criswell said. “Just having him as a quarterback, the type of quarterback he is, a Heisman candidate, you want to soak up as much as possible before he leaves because you don't have much time with Sam Howell. Just knowing that I have that caliber of guy here with me and him doing the things he's doing right now, why not follow in his footsteps or even do more?
“Me and Drake, he’s helping both of us out, teaching us everything he knows. We're both just soaking it all up. It's unreal to have a quarterback here, but it’s just Sam Howell you know?”
As of now, Criswell will work through the summer to fine tune every element of his game, of course taking reps alongside Maye and Boaz in player-led practices while also doing his own thing on his own time.
He knows what is at stake, even suggesting whoever wins the job in August could be the guy who takes over for Howell in 2022. But for now, it is literally one day and one rep at a time for Criswell.