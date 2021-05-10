TarHeelIllustrated - Criswell Ready To Battle For UNC's QB2 Job

CHAPEL HILL – Quarterback battles that generate attention are almost exclusively reserved for when players are competing for the starting job. But at North Carolina, the Tar Heels’ coaches are trying to determine who will back up starter and Heisman hopeful Sam Howell. With spring practice in the rearview mirror, sophomore Jacolby Criswell may have a leg up on Drake Maye, but nothing will be decided until the Heels get well into fall camp, which begins in early August. As it stands, however, Criswell does carry some advantages through the offseason. He is a year ahead of Maye and got into five games last season playing 44 snaps completing three of four passes for 16 yards and an interception, so he knows the offense and can use the feet-to-the-fire stuff to work in his favor. That said, Criswell knows whatever the coaches decide will likely depend on how he, Maye, and Jefferson Boaz do once fall camp commences. “I’m just competing day by day,” Criswell said. “I’m not rushing anything. I know I'm a smart guy and, (Phil) Longo, he's helping the both of us. I come in about every single day, learn something new. If not, go back over something that I already know, just to see if there's anything that I'm missing. “But overall, I'm just taking it day by day and just being who I am because I know what type of football player I am.”

Jacolby Criswell played 44 snaps and completed three passes last season. (ACC Media)

Criswell also has the benefit of showing the staff what his progression rate is. For example, while he didn’t have a spring last season because it was cancelled before the Tar Heels ever got onto the field, he did show them a starting point in late July, when teams were allowed to do some stuff wearing some gear. So, they can gauge where the Morrilton, AR, native was then compared to where his game stood at the end of spring practice. The differences didn’t go unnoticed. “Jacolby Criswell is better than he’s been for the year that he’s been here,” UNC Coach Mack Brown said. “He made great progress (in the spring). Still missed a couple of throws that he’s got to hit. But seemed more confident, he seemed more in control.” Senior linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel hasn’t just gone up against the other quarterbacks in practice, but he’s so keenly aware of everything going on around him, he has a healthy take on things Criswell and Maye do well. “What I can say about both of the, the ball jumps off their hands,” Gemmel said. “When they’re throwing their deep balls and they’re throwing it 55 yards, 60 yards downfield, it looks effortless. I can say that about all our quarterbacks. Great arms, great ball placement.” What makes this battle so interesting is all three players, Boaz included, don’t carry with them the weight of being named the starter tomorrow or next week or in mid-August, unless something unexpected happens to Howell.



Jacolby Criswell played in five games last fall and was the number two quarterback this past spring. (ACC Media)