There won’t be any signs of the Tar Heels in Phoenix at the Final Four this week, but that doesn’t mean this isn’t an incredibly important period for the program.

North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis wasted no time in getting a jump on the 2024-25 season, using the time flying back from Los Angeles last week organizing his approach toward building the next roster.

Davis discussed this on his weekly radio show Monday night, identifying the changes today in going about roster creation and management, specifically.

"It's so different. Like when I played, when the season was over, and this is a lot of it because of the rules, I saw (Former UNC) Coach (Dean) Smith and (former) Coach (Bill) Guthridge every day because I stopped by the office, but I never saw them on the court,” Davis said. “You weren't allowed to do individual workouts. So when the season ended, (that was) the last time I saw Coach Smith and Coach Guthridge on the court until October 15, the next season.”

In the meetings this week, Davis wants to know where the players stand in their current roles, to tell them how the program sees them fitting in moving forward. The conversations are difficult, but also rewarding, as transparency is absolute in having productive meetings.

"I want to know how the year has gone," Davis said. "As the season ends, just to catch up and just see how the year went for them. Anything that they liked, things that they didn't like, my expectations early on of what I expect of them coming back next year and what I want it to look like. Those conversations were really good today, it was a lot of fun."

It also happens to be two-plus weeks into the opening of the transfer portal, so there is a sense of urgency in having the meetings and making determinations. If there is any benefit to a season ending in the Sweet 16, as it did for the Tar Heels (29-8), who lost last Thursday to Alabama in Los Angeles, it’s they can get a jump-start toward the following campaign.



