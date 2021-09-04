 TarHeelIllustrated - Crunching UNC's Recruiting Numbers In The Rivals Era
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-04 16:20:31 -0500') }} football

Crunching UNC's Recruiting Numbers In The Rivals Era

Deana King
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

Rivals started ranking high school football prospects in 2002, and in that span, North Carolina’s average class ranking has been No. 26.3.

That includes the class of 2022, which is the 21st class Rivals has ranked. UNC currently sits at No. 14 with 13 committed prospects.

The Tar Heels have had one top-10 class in that span, seven top-20 classes, and 15 have finished among the top 30 in the nation. The lowest-rated classes were No. 44 in 2005 and 2012, and No. 42 in 2013.

Below is a chart showing where UNC ranked each season, its average star ranking per player, and beginning in 2013, its average numerical player ranking. Meaning, Travis Shaw, a 5-star defensive tackle who committed to Carolina in late August, has a 6.1 numerical rating. So, we averaged each player’s rating since Rivals began applying that to its process as well.

UNC FOOTBALL RECRUITING SINCE 2002
YEAR COMMITS RIVALS RANKING STAR AVG GRADE AVG

2022

13

14

3.69

5.78

2021

19

16

3.53

5.74

2020

26

12

3.35

5.70

2019

24

31

2.92

5.57

2018

21

23

3.14

5.64

2017

20

30

3.15

5.65

2016

26

22

3.15

5.65

2015

19

28

3.26

5.67

2014

22

23

3.23

5.66

2013

18

42

3.06

5.63

2012

23

44

3.04

N/A

2011

24

16

3.21

N/A

2010

21

29

3.14

N/A

2009

28

9

3.36

N/A

2008

18

32

3.11

N/A

2007

24

17

3.00

N/A

2006

28

30

2.93

N/A

2005

25

44

2.40

N/A

2004

25

36

2.56

N/A

2003

26

13

3.15

N/A

2002

23

41

2.65

N/A
