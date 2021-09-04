Crunching UNC's Recruiting Numbers In The Rivals Era

Rivals started ranking high school football prospects in 2002, and in that span, North Carolina’s average class ranking has been No. 26.3.

That includes the class of 2022, which is the 21st class Rivals has ranked. UNC currently sits at No. 14 with 13 committed prospects.

The Tar Heels have had one top-10 class in that span, seven top-20 classes, and 15 have finished among the top 30 in the nation. The lowest-rated classes were No. 44 in 2005 and 2012, and No. 42 in 2013.

Below is a chart showing where UNC ranked each season, its average star ranking per player, and beginning in 2013, its average numerical player ranking. Meaning, Travis Shaw, a 5-star defensive tackle who committed to Carolina in late August, has a 6.1 numerical rating. So, we averaged each player’s rating since Rivals began applying that to its process as well.