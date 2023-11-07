Here's what he had to tell us about his commitment to Carolina:

During the Mountaineers' playoff campaign, the senior hopes to close out his decorated high school tenure with a bang before making the move to Chapel Hill.

Simpson recently caught up with THI before he and his powerhouse program, the 10-1 Kings Mountain (NC) High School, take the field on Friday for the first round of the Playoffs, where they will begin their run up the 3A State Championship.

A dedicated instate product from Kings Mountain, NC, the agile, lean pass rusher committed to Carolina to plug holes and rush the quarterback for defensive line coach Tim Cross. He told Tar Heel Illustrated that he believes in the culture that Brown is building in "Blue Heaven."

Standing at 6-foot-4 and 200 pounds, UNC class of 2024 commit Curtis Simpson updates Lee Wardlaw on his season and prep for his college career. is a 3-star weakside defensive end that has long been committed to Mack Brown and North Carolina for the class of 2024, which is ranked No. 19 nationally.

THI: In light of a busy athletic and academic calendar, have you been able to return to Kenan Stadium for a home game so far this season?

SIMPSON: "Yes. I was able to make the trip up for the Appalachian State, Miami, and Syracuse games."

THI: Describe your experience for when UNC rolled out the "red carpet" for big wins over the Mountaineers, Hurricanes, and Orange, allowing you (and other recruits and signees) access onto the field before and after the game and allowing you to meet with future teammates in the locker room for those post game celebrations.

SIMPSON: "It was great! Seeing the brotherhood they (share) with one another and being able to speak with a few of those guys, I can just see myself fitting into that culture so well. Knowing that is (comforting)."

THI: Describe the gameday atmosphere you were able to witness at those three games at Kenan Stadium earlier in the season.

SIMPSON: "It was one of the best atmospheres to witness, ever. Every time I step inside of that stadium, I feel ready to go out there, put on my pads, and play for Tar Heel Nation. It's really amazing to be able to witness such a great atmosphere. It's truly a blessing to be a part of."

THI: What is the "it" factor about Hall of Fame legend Mack Brown, not only on the field but off of it, that made you want to become part of the Carolina Family?

SIMPSON: "It's just the whole (experience) that the coaching and recruiting staff (provided) when I made my first visit for the Spring Game back in April. UNC has always been the favorite in my household, and (watching the Tar Heels) all of my life drove my desire to play for Carolina.

"Seeing UNC up close and in person, I realized that (with an offer on the table), I would have the opportunity to become part of a great program. Then, when I was up there, once I talked and listened to Mack, I was able to see how much he cared for me. From that point on, there was no doubt in my mind that I was going to be a Tar Heel.

THI: Describe your Spring Game visit in as much detail as possible.

SIMPSON: When (Defensive Coordinator) Gene Chizik spoke to me and showed me around campus, that's when I first got the feeling that I could possibly become a Tar Heel. Then, during my meeting with Coach Brown, he really explained to me how (every opportunity available for me) is (here on campus), and that the brotherhoods made in Chapel Hill would (follow with me for the rest of my life) if I committed to UNC. That was impactful, for sure. After I finished with meetings, I was watching the Spring Game, and I was thinking to myself at that moment, "with the way they play ball at North Carolina, there is nowhere else that I want to be."

THI: Describe your relationship with Defensive Line Coach Tim Cross.

SIMPSON: "It's a great relationship to have, and being able to learn from a great coach (should) help me in my future (endeavors)."