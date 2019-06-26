The Tar Heels and Michigan were the final two schools Jones narrowed it down to, and the home state school won out. Duke, Missouri, Virginia and Wake Forest have also offered Jones, among other schools.

“Coach (Mack) Brown is a cool guy,’ Jones told THI. “He’s very straight forward but he’s going to make you feel like family. I think that’s his objective with recruiting because his staff does the same thing and it shows through the players.”

While listed and recruited by some schools as an athlete, UNC has clear vision of where it wants Jones to play once he arrives. He will play running back for the Tar Heels, and with a strong connection built with Robert Gillespie, who will be his position coach at Carolina, Jones just felt a strong pull to UNC.