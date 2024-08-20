Fall camp is over for North Carolina, as the Tar Heels will begin Minnesota prep later this coming week.

So, in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss three position groups of concern about the Tar Heels now that camp is complete, and the season is almost here.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

***********************************

Special Offer:

Offer: 60% off the first year of an annual subscription

Promo Code: KICKOFF2024

Offer valid through: 8.23.24

New subscribers can use this link that will auto fill the code when the promotion is live:

https://northcarolina.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=KICKOFF2024

Remember, we go where the Tar Heels go in football and basketball, so you get unmatched insight there and with our football and basketball recruiting coverage.

***********************************