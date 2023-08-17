Among the interesting aspects of North Carolina’s new basketball roster for the 2023-24 season, is that the Tar Heels will have five players who served as team captains in college last season.

In today’s Daily Drop, THI Publisher Andrew Jones shares his thoughts about each of the UNC players that were captains last season, notably the three new ones (Cormac Ryan, Jae’lyn Withers, Paxson Wojcik) joining holdover captains Armando Bacot and RJ Davis.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

