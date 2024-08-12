Most North Carolina fans have been focused on the most publicized position battle in fall came, as quarterbacks Conner Harrell and Max Johnson continue competing for the starting job.

But also highly intriguing is the work going on at left guard along the offensive line. Some names bandied about at the end of spring are rarely mentioned, and two inexperienced guys have surged to the front of the line.

It’s not QB, but Malik McGowan versus Aidan Banfield with some Jakiah Leftwich sprinkled in has become one heck of a camp story, as we discuss in today’s Daily Drop.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.