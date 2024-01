With North Carolina rising in the national polls, on KenPom and the NET rankings, the Tar Heels are positioning themselves to get a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss how possible it is that UNC contends for a one seed, and why that could be important.

UNC is 13-3 overall and 5-0 in the ACC. The Heels are ranked No. 4 in the AP Poll and No. 7 in the NET.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.