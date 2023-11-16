North Carolina forward Armando Bacot has scored 47 points and grabbed 33 rebounds in the Tar Heels’ first two games.

He has shot 60 percent from the field and has converted 11 of 12 free throw attempts. His new leaner body has been noticeable on both ends of the floor, and the mission he is on ahs been clear.

Are there things to pick at? Sure, but two games in, Bacot’s start is a great sign for UNC, as we discuss in today’s Daily Drop, which is sponsored by Underdog Fantasy.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

