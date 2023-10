One of North Carolina’s mottos since last season ended is “Good to Great.”

Meaning, winning nine games last season was a really nice step forward, but it was time for more progress, thus turning in a great season.

At 6-0 and ranked 10th in the nation last week, it appeared the Tar Heels were doing that until they were stunned at home by Virginia. And in this Daily Drop, we discuss how the Heels must go back to the drawing board some and work on getting to good again before they can launch toward great.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy