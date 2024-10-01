The last two seasons have ended poorly for North Carolina’s football program. A 9-1 started ended with a 9-5 finish in 2022, and a 6-0 start concluded with an 8-4 mark last season.

This fall, however, the Tar Heels are just 3-2, but could they reverse the trend and finish strong instead? In today’s Daily Drop, we discuss this and lay out how it could happen.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

